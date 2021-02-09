The Circle Season 3 — release date, host, and everything you need to know

The Circle Season 3 will be on Channel 4 soon and again sees contestants moving into separate flats in a block and only socialising with each other via social media.

This is where it gets interesting though, because contestants can choose to be honest about their identity, or lie completely in an attempt to deceive those around them. Contestants can be blocked, and private group chats can be set up, just like how we use social media normally.

The aim of the game show is to work out who's lying, and try to become the most popular person to win a cash prize. Here's everything you need to know...

So far Channel 4 hasn't confirmed a release date for The Circle, but we're expecting to see it later this year. Watch this space!

Who hosts The Circle?

Emma Willis will return for presenting duties, and she has hosted The Circle since its second season. Prior to Emma, Alice Levine and Maya Jama hosted the game show. Speaking about the upcoming new series, Emma said: “The Circle is just brilliant, unmissable television. I loved every minute of being a part of it and I’m delighted to be returning to it for another series where I’ll be right at the centre of all the mischief and drama!”

Emma Willis will return to present The Circle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Will this season of The Circle be different?

Yes, they've had to adapt the format of The Circle due to the pandemic. The series has been filmed months in advance, instead of being broadcast live with a studio audience. However the aim of the game will stay the same, so there'll be plenty of drama and lies ahead!

The cash prize this season hasn't been confirmed either, but previously £75,000 was up for grabs in The Circle Season 1 and £100,000 in Season 2.

Who is taking part in the new season?

The exact line-up is yet to be announced!

Is there a trailer for the Circle Season 3?

Not yet, watch this space.