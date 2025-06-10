The Voice UK season 14: coaches, host, format and everything we know

Kelly Rowland joins the superstar panel for the 14th series of The Voice UK.

Get ready for those iconic red chairs to spin once more as The Voice UK season 14 kicks off a new hunt for the next singing sensation.

Here's everything we know so far....

Filming for season 14 of The Voice UK begins this summer.

Further broadcast details will be released in due course, but we do know that the show will air once more on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

As soon as we have a release date for the series, we will add it to this guide.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK season 14?

Great news! Superstar coaches will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones are back on the coaching panel, alongside McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, who not only made history last series with The Voice UK’s first-ever double chair, but who won the whole show with rock singer Ava Manning.

Watch below as Tom and Danny perform McFly hit It's All About You at the blind auditions last series:

Tom And Danny Sing 'It's All About You' | The Voice UK 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Who'll be joining them as a coach this series?

The big news for this series is that, joining the line-up, is none-other than US megastar Kelly Rowland, who replaces 2024 coach LeAnn Rimes.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, producer and television personality shot to fame in the 1990s as a member of global pop supergroup Destiny’s Child, famous for such hits as Bootylicious, Bills Bills Bills and Survivor.

As a solo artist, Kelly has sold more than 40 million records worldwide and is known for hit singles including Dilemma (a collab with rapper Nelly), Work and the David Guetta dance anthem When Love Takes Over.

Kelly replaces 2024 coach LeAnn Rimes. (Image credit: Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

What skills does Kelly have to be a judge on The Voice UK?

Kelly is no stranger to The Voice family, having judged FOUR seasons of The Voice Australia (2017-2020).

For the show's seventh season, she became the winning coach as two of her contestants, Sam Perry and Bella Paige, became the final two, with Sam being crowned winner and Bella as the runner-up.[148]

Watch Kelly and Sam Perry perform Michael Jackson's hit They Don't Really Care About Us in the Season 7 grand final:

Grand Finale: Kelly Rowland and Sam Perry sing They Don’t Care About Us | The Voice Australia 2018 - YouTube Watch On

What do the other coaches say about their new recruit?

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am reckons this is going to be the 'dopest' series of The Voice UK yet.

"I can't wait for the new season of The Voice UK. I'm so happy to be back on it," says will.i.am.

"If you thought last year was dope, this year we've got Kelly Rowland who's gonna take this season to the dopest level possible! We've got Danny and Tom who are the super dope duo, and the dopest legend of them all is back - Sir Tom Jones.

"The whole point of this show is to watch aspirational, ambitious singers pursue their dreams - it's a joy prescription for a healthy amount of dopamine that brings love to our lives."

Sir Tom Jones is delighted to be back guiding the stars of tomorrow, too. “It’s always a pleasure to return to The Voice UK as every year I’m reminded of the incredible talent we have in this country," he says.

"I’m looking forward to sitting alongside will.i.am once again, having Tom and Danny in their chair for a second series, and of course, I’m excited to welcome Kelly Rowland to the panel. She’s an amazing artist with a huge amount of experience to share.”

Reigning champions Tom and Danny say: "We are absolutely buzzing to be back in the double chair! The last series was an incredible ride and we loved taking Ava all the way to the final together.

"We’re ready for another go at finding a winner and this time we’ve got Kelly Rowland to compete with, which makes it even more exciting. We can’t wait to see what she brings to the show.”

The Voice UK season 14 host

Presenter Emma Willis is back as host for this 14th run, as the blind auditions get underway.

Hopefuls take to the stage to perform to the show's resident superstar coaches, who all have their backs to the singers. If they like what they hear, they can hit their button spinning their big red chair around. If one or more coaches turn, the singer gets to decide which team they want to join.

"I’m so excited to be back for another series of The Voice UK," says Emma. "It’s one of the most joyful shows to work on - full of passion, talent and of course those unforgettable moments when the chairs turn. With our brilliant coaches returning and the utterly fabulous Kelly Rowland joining the panel, I know this series is going to be something really special.”

Emma will guide the singers through every high note, chair turn and dramatic showdown as they battle to win a life-changing record contract with label Universal Music Group, £50,000 in cash and a dream holiday to Universal Studios Resort in Florida.

(Image credit: ITV)

Behind the scenes and more on The Voice UK season 14

The Voice UK is produced by Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios) and filming for the forthcoming series begins this summer. Further broadcast details will be released in due course.

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning, says: “We are delighted to have The Voice UK return. The new lineup brings something for everyone. With the return of our incredible coaches Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, plus the addition of the amazing Kelly Rowland bringing fresh insights and even more energy to the panel, we’re set for another unmissable series full of heart, talent and standout moments.”