Tom Fletcher — things you didn't know about the musician and author

Tom Fletcher is best known for being part of the hugely successful British pop band McFly, having earned 7 UK number one singles with songs including All About You, 5 Colours in her Hair and Obviously.

As well as being a chart smashing musician, Tom has also written best-selling novels and picture books for children including The Christmasaurus, The Danger Gang, The Dinosaur Who Pooped a Pirate, The Creakers and There's a Monster In Your Book.

Tom has also co-written a trilogy of adult fiction called Eve of Man with his wife, 2020 I'm A Celebrity winner, Giovanna Fletcher.

Tom is currently swapping writing and singing for the samba as he takes on the challenge of a lifetime by joining the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing celebrity lineup.

Here are a few things you might not know about Tom...

Tom Fletcher gets his love of music from his dad

Tom (second from left) is best friends with his McFly bandmates (R-L) Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter. (Image credit: Getty)

These days Tom is part of the hugely successful band McFly, who — just to put things into perspective — have earned themselves 7 UK number one singles, the same as the likes of Elton John, U2 and Justin Bieber, and Tom credits his dad as being the one who made him fall in love with music.

Tom told The Guardian: "My dad worked 12-hour shifts in the Kodak factory – I remember creeping about when he was on nights – but he was also the lead singer in a band playing in British Legion and working men’s clubs. My earliest memories are of being sat at the back of a pub, falling asleep on the bench while my dad played. He used to get me up on stage to sing with him from when I was only three or four. I get my music from my dad."

He married his childhood sweetheart

Tom met his wife, Giovanna at the Sylvia Young Theatre School when he was 13, so she has been by his side since before his McFly days. Tom went back to their roots when he proposed, setting up a surprise proposal at the school in 2011. The pair tied the knot in 2012 and their wedding became a YouTube hit thanks to Tom's wedding speech, which he wrote as a song and performed on the day. The couple now have three sons, Buzz, Buddy and Max.

He's got a famous sister

A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) A photo posted by on

Tom's sister is Carrie Hope Fletcher, who not only is an amazing stage actress, but also writes books, too. Tom has always said that his sister is a massive influence on him. He told The Guardian: "She is insanely talented and was very confident as a kid – much more than I was. We shared all the same interests. She played Jemima Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang when she was nine or 10 and has just finished touring as Truly Scrumptious. And she writes books. My parents taught us that if you are going to do something, give it your all. But we were never pushed into anything. They gave us everything and now I have children, I understand that that is what you do for your kids."

He's a self-confessed Christmas lover

A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) A photo posted by on

Not only does Tom admit in his Instagram bio that he is a huge fan of all things Christmas, but he has also written a series of best-selling books for children based on his most favourite time of the year. The Christmasaurus and The Christmassaurus and The Winter Witch have both been best-sellers, as well as Tom's other Christmas-themed books including The Dinosaur Who Pooped Christmas, and There's an Elf In Your Book.

He's won awards for being a dad to his three gorgeous boys

A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) A photo posted by on

Tom and Giovanna have got three boys, Buzz, Buddy, and Max, and Tom loves being a dad so much that he has won awards for it. The singer has been crowned Celebrity Dad Of The Year twice, and once said that if his kids are ever naughty he tells them they have to behave because he is an award-winning dad!

He speaks very openly about mental health

Tom has often spoken openly about his battles with depression and eating disorders in the past and said that it was a programme on TV about mental health that made him seek professional help. He told Heatworld: "Admitting that you are suffering is the hardest part, the moment you tell someone how you are feeling, that is the most significant step. I went through a really tough time with depression for a long time and didn't recognise what it was. It was only when I saw a documentary that Stephen Fry had made and he was just describing my brain, my life. This was before I had kids, and work and the band completely consumed me".

He is the voice of a Paw Patrol puppy

Tom Fletcher with wife Giovanna at the Paw Patrol Movie premier. (Image credit: Getty)

Tom's worked with some huge names over the years, but probably the one his kids will be the most impressed by is the time he worked with the Paw Patrol pups! Tom provided the voice for a puppy called Rocket in the 2021 Paw Patrol Movie along with other celebrity names including Kim Kardashian and Ronan Keating.

Tom Fletcher's fact file

Frequently asked questions about the musician and author...

How old is Tom Fletcher? Tom Fletcher is 36, he was born on 17th July 1985.

Is Tom Fletcher married? Yes, Tom Fletcher married his wife Giovanna in 2012.

Does Tom Fletcher have any children? Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna have three boys, Buzz, Buddy and Max.

Where was Tom Fletcher born? Tom Fletcher was born in Harrow, London.

How tall is Tom Fletcher? Tom Fletcher is 5ft 9 inches tall.

Instagram: @tomfletcher

Twitter: @TomFletcher

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.