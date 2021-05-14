I'm A Celebrity 2021 - new series likely to be heading to Wales again

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will be back for another series later this year. And with Australia closing its borders everyone could well be heading back to that Welsh castle!

I'm A Celebrity 2021 might be a little way off yet - but before we know it Ant and Dec will be back on our screens, welcoming famous faces as they jump out of planes and into camp, ready to take on the challenge of a lifetime in the 21st series of the show.

But which name will we be adding to the long list of I'm A Celebrity winners?

And it's looking like a case of "Oh no, we're all in this cold castle again"!

Before the Bushtucker trials commence, here is everything we know about I'm A Celebrity 2021 so far...

I'm A Celebrity will return to ITV for a new series later this year (Picture: ITV)

The exact date of I'm A Celebrity 2021 is yet to be confirmed, but traditionally the show is aired from mid November to early December.

Where will I'm A Celebrity 2021 be filmed?

Fans of the show will know that last year's series was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic... bringing us all the usual camp drama from Gwrych Castle instead.

There was hope that the show would return to its usual home in the Australian jungle for 2021.

ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall told PA: "If we can go back to Australia - and this show is meant to be in Australia - then that's what we'll do.

"We have a very good plan if not, as we have already done it once (in the castle)."

Ant and Dec previously told Digital Spy that they wouldn't mind if the 2021 series had to be filmed in Wales again...

Jungle or castle? 2021 could see I'm A Celebrity returning to its Australian home (Picture: ITV)

"If during coronavirus we have to stay put in Wales again, I'd be very happy," Ant said. "We were very welcomed in Wales.

"There were cardboard cut-outs of me and Dec in the butcher's and the local school did a tribute. We'd happily go back there. I'd miss the sunshine, mind!"

Dec agreed: "The people in Wales were lovely. They made us feel very welcome. I had a lovely time.

"I will miss the sunshine, but I will not miss the jet lag of coming back from Australia.

"I'd love to go back to Oz, but if we had to go back to Wales, I wouldn't be disappointed."

And with Australia seemingly closing its borders for the whole of 2021, it's very likely now the new series will be in Wales. However, ITV could pick another location in the UK.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 celebrity line up

As always the celebrities joining the 2021 series will be kept well under wraps until nearer the time, however that doesn't stop the rumour mill from hinting at some new names.

One star who has voiced an interest on going on the show is Coronation Street and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star Will Mellor.

He revealed on his podcast with Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little (Two Pints with Will and Ralf) that if he was going to choose a reality TV show to do then I'm A Celebrity would be his top choice, stating: "It's the biggest, why not?"

There were also rumours that Boyzone star Keith Duffy was joining the 2020 line up - but while he didn't find himself in the Welsh camp last year, could 2021 be his year?

Other names that have been mentioned in connection to the show are former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, footballing legend Eric Cantona, former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, The Chase's Jenny Ryan, EastEnders' actor Danny Walters and even Piers Morgan. We're also going to throw into the mix EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt as he's currently not in the soap and perhaps he'd like a shot at winning it!

Who will be presenting I'm A Celebrity 2021

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will see Ant and Dec returning to their presenting duties (Picture: ITV) (Image credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec will return to their presenting duties once again, entertaining the nation with their hilarious jokes about what has been going on in camp. Just their reactions while they watch campmates doing the Bushtucker Trials makes the show worth watching!

Who won the last series of I'm A Celebrity?

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned queen of the castle in 2020 (Picture: ITV) (Image credit: ITV)

The 2020 series of I'm a Celebrity saw author, presenter and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher crowned queen of the castle after beating both Vernon Kay and Jordan North in the final. Gi won the hearts of the nation after taking on the role of mum in the camp, making it her mission to cheer up her campmates when moral got low.

I'm A Celebrity returns to ITV later this year.