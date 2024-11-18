The HILARIOUS codename for Coleen Rooney given by I'm A Celebrity bosses has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here kicked off this week, and this year's line-up is one of the most talked-about yet.

Coleen Rooney, who has hit the headlines in recent years due to her 'Wagatha Christie' count case with former friend and fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy, is one of this year's stand-out contestants - and I'm A Celebrity bosses were keen to keep her identity under wraps before the launch.

It's thought that the ITV bosses have 'code names' for different celebrities to ensure they don't get leaked before the lineup is officially announced.

Very fittingly, Coleen Rooney was given the nickname 'Marple' to keep her signing secret, The Sun reports, referring to her sneaky ways when it came to identifying who was leaking stories about the WAG to the media.

(Image credit: Disney+)

A source told the publication, “Bosses at ITV were desperate to keep Coleen’s signing a secret for as long as they possibly could.

"She’s the biggest and best for years and they broke the bank to get her, so they wanted to keep schtum on it until the last minute. They come up with a codename for all the contestants, and sometimes it’s something to do with that particular person.

“The choice for Coleen was apt, and it would take someone with her detective skills to work it out.”

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, it's thought that Loose Women regular Jane Moore was given the nickname 'Moon'.

Coleen has already proved popular with fans, with many tweeting their approval of her inclusion on the show. 'Coleen Rooney to win I’m a celeb.'

Coleen Rooney to winI’m a celebNovember 17, 2024

Meanwhile, a new I'm A Celebrity fan favourite is emerging.

Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough has been praised for bringing some laughs to the campsite.

'First few minutes thought that Dean fella would be a pain but laughed the most at him so far! Favourite time of the year,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight.