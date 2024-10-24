I'm A Celebrity 2024 start date and trailer finally revealed — but there's a twist

They're back! Ant and Dec return for the new series of I'm a Celebrity next month.

The wait is finally over because we now have official confirmation that I'm A Celebrity 2024 is coming to ITV1 and ITVX next month and we even have a date for the launch show.

Fans of the show have been waiting patiently to find out when this year's series will air and, although I'm A Celebrity traditionally airs around this time of year, it is always a relief when we know exactly when we can watch a new batch of brave celebrities heading into the Australian jungle to face their biggest fears.

This year the series, which is season 24, will start on Sunday, November 17 when we will be treated to a launch show that usually follows a new group of famous faces as they leave their luxury lifestyles behind and swap fancy hotels for jungle living.

As well as a release date, we have also been treated to a new promo trailer which in a new twist sees presenters Ant and Dec like you've never seen them before.

For the clip, the presenting duo have traded in their jungle jackets for lab coats and taken on the roles of mad scientists as they put the infamous Bushtucker Trials to the ultimate test. As they test out the latest gunge and bugs from the infamous I'm A Celebrity trials, the pair have used mannequins as stand-ins for the real celebrities.

You can watch the new trailer here...



While we are still waiting to see who will be heading into the jungle, the rumour mill has been in overdrive in recent months, with everyone from Coleen Rooney to Giovanni Pernice linked to the line-up.

But who will be taking part in stomach-churning Bushtucker Trials and have terrifying encounters with creepy crawlies in a bid to win stars for camp? And who will we be adding to the I'm A Celebrity winners list along with I'm A Celebrity 2023 winner Sam Thompson? We will find out soon because the wait is almost over.