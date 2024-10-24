I'm A Celebrity 2024 start date and trailer finally revealed — but there's a twist
I'm A Celebrity is returning to our screens with a new batch of celebrities next month.
The wait is finally over because we now have official confirmation that I'm A Celebrity 2024 is coming to ITV1 and ITVX next month and we even have a date for the launch show.
Fans of the show have been waiting patiently to find out when this year's series will air and, although I'm A Celebrity traditionally airs around this time of year, it is always a relief when we know exactly when we can watch a new batch of brave celebrities heading into the Australian jungle to face their biggest fears.
This year the series, which is season 24, will start on Sunday, November 17 when we will be treated to a launch show that usually follows a new group of famous faces as they leave their luxury lifestyles behind and swap fancy hotels for jungle living.
As well as a release date, we have also been treated to a new promo trailer which in a new twist sees presenters Ant and Dec like you've never seen them before.
For the clip, the presenting duo have traded in their jungle jackets for lab coats and taken on the roles of mad scientists as they put the infamous Bushtucker Trials to the ultimate test. As they test out the latest gunge and bugs from the infamous I'm A Celebrity trials, the pair have used mannequins as stand-ins for the real celebrities.
You can watch the new trailer here...
While we are still waiting to see who will be heading into the jungle, the rumour mill has been in overdrive in recent months, with everyone from Coleen Rooney to Giovanni Pernice linked to the line-up.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
But who will be taking part in stomach-churning Bushtucker Trials and have terrifying encounters with creepy crawlies in a bid to win stars for camp? And who will we be adding to the I'm A Celebrity winners list along with I'm A Celebrity 2023 winner Sam Thompson? We will find out soon because the wait is almost over.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.