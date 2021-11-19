'I'm A Celebrity' winners — can you remember all the jungle kings and queens?!

Can you remember all of the I'm a Celebrity winners?

After more than two decades of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here on our screens, there is a long list of kings and queens to remember. From reality TV stars to athletes and actors, and chart-topping singers, I'm A Celebrity has seen it all.

But which I'm A Celebrity 2021 star will we be adding to the long list of kings and queens?

Here's a complete list of all the 'I'm a Celebrity' winners...

2020 - Giovanna Fletcher. Runner up - Jordan North

Giovanna was the first celebrity EVER to be crowned Queen of the Castle (Picture: ITV) (Image credit: ITV)

Giovanna Fletcher found herself in the final along side Vernon Kay and Jordan North, eventually beating them both to be crowed the winner of the first ever series set in a Welsh castle instead of the Australian jungle.

Gi won the hearts of the nation after taking on the role as camp 'mum' looking after her fellow campmates and making it her mission to cheer them up when they were missing home. Giovanna aced every trial she took on, and even the dreaded eating trial wasn't enough to make her yell 'I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!'.

2019 - Jacqueline Jossa. Runner up - Andy Whyment

Jacqueline was crowned queen of the jungle in 2019 (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: Robin Pope)

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa, best known to soap fans as Walford's Lauren Branning, won the jungle crown after appearing in the 2019 series.

Jacqueline won well-deserved votes by being herself and keeping it real in the Australian jungle... no mean feat considering she confessed she's "scared of everything - especially spiders" before going into camp.

2018 - Harry Redknapp. Runner up - Emily Atack

Harry was crowned king of the jungle in 2018 (Picture: PA) (Image credit: PA)

Footballing legend Harry Redknapp won the hearts of the nation with his heartwarming anecdotes about his wife, Sandra, hilarious Bushtucker Trial moments and his love for a good jam roly-poly!

Harry kept the camp laughing even when the going got tough, eventually winning himself the jungle crown.

2017 - Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo. Runner up - Jamie Lomas

Georgia won the hearts of the nation in 2017 (Picture: PA) (Image credit: PA)

Made In Chelsea star Georgia amazed fans with her positive attitude and willingness to try anything that life in the jungle threw at her. She battled Bushtucker Trials without complaint and kept the camp smiling through their toughest days.

2016 - Scarlett Moffatt. Runner up - Joel Dommett

Scarlett Moffatt was crowned queen of the jungle in 2016 (Picture: ITV) (Image credit: ITV)

Before appearing on I'm A Celebrity, Scarlett was best known for appearing on C4 show, Gogglebox. But after being crowned jungle queen she went on to present the reality TV show's spin-off series Extra Camp, and joined the team on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

2015 - Vicky Pattison. Runner up - George Shelly

Vicky won I'm A Celebrity in 2015 (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: GC Images)

After finding fame thanks to her wild antics on MTV's Geordie Shore, Vicky wowed fans with her down-to-earth personality and her honest confessions about her time on the reality TV show. After winning the jungle crown in 2015 she appeared in the Australian version of the show in 2018, this time coming fourth. Since the jungle, she joined the Loose Women panel, cooked up a storm on Celebrity MasterChef and joined the Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway team.

2014 - Carl Fogarty. Runner up - Jake Quickenden

Carl's cheeky charm won him the jungle crown in 2014 (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: David M. Benett)

Former world super bike racer Carl retired from racing in 2000, but from the moment that he arrived in the jungle he proved that his sportsmanship had never left. Fans watched in awe as he ate an ostrich anus in his final trial, and it was his bravery that won him the series in 2014.

2013 - Kian Egan. Runner up - David Emmanuel

Kian won the reality series in 2013 (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: Redferns)

Until appearing on I'm A Celebrity Kian was best known for being one-quarter of Irish pop band Westlife. But once in the jungle Kian proved there was nothing that could phase him - even drinking blended cockroach didn't wipe the smile off his face.

2012 - Charlie Brooks. Runner up - Ashley Roberts

Charlie was a huge hit with viewers in 2012 (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

In 2012 EastEnders star Charlie Brooks proved she was a real jungle Jane by tackling every bushtucker trial head on and made viewers laugh with her breakdown in the bush telegraph about how she couldn't stop thinking about fajitas! She amazed her campmates with her sunny personality and her impressive willingness to confront fellow campmate Helen Flanagan after she failed to win any food for the camp day after day.

2011 - Dougie Poynter. Runner up - Mark Wright

Dougie won the nation over with his cheeky personality in 2011 (Picture: Getty)

Dougie spent his time in the jungle bringing bandanas back into fashion, forming a bromance with TOWIE star Mark Wright and generally keeping everyone entertained with his cheeky chappy personality. With such a sunny outlook on life, it's no wonder he was crowned jungle king.

'I'm A Celebrity' winners 2010-2001...

2010 - Stacey Solomon. Runner up - Shaun Ryder

Stacey won the hearts of the nation in 2010 (Picture: Getty)

In 2009 Stacey came third in The X Factor, and just a year later she Stacey was crowned Jungle Queen after winning over the hearts of the nation once again. Stacey went down in I'm a Celebrity history after hilariously throwing a stone at Dom Jolly during a secret camp mission, and fans were left in stitches as she tacked hilarious eating challenges.

2009 - Gino D'Acampo. Runner up - Kim Woodburn

Celebrity chef Gino was crowned king of the jungle in 2009 (Picture: ITV) (Image credit: ITV)

2009 went down in history as one of the most memorable years on I'm A Celebrity - and not just because Gino and fellow campmate came under fire for catching, killing, and eating a rat! Gino's honesty about his sex life left campmates blushing, but viewers loved him and crowned him that year's winner.

2008 - Joe Swash. Runner up - Martina Navratilova

Cheeky Joe went from jungle king to I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp presenter... (Image credit: ITV)

Joe won the hearts of the nation with his cheeky persona, but it was his unlikely bromance with Star Trek star George Takei that really got fans tuning in each evening. Since then Joe has got engaged to Stacey Solomon and the pair have two children together, Rex and Rose... so it seems jungle kings and queens are destined to be together.

2007 - Christopher Biggins. Runner up - Janice Dickinson

2007 saw Christoper Biggins crowned king of the jungle (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Christopher's most hilarious moment from 2007 saw him cuddling up with a rat in the dead of night after mistaking it for his water bottle. He also kept the nation entertained with his Jungle Chat Show where he interviewed his fellow campmates about their life stories.

2006 - Matt Willis. Runner up - Myleene Klass

Matt beat Myleene Klass in the 2006 final (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for The)

Matt Willis went into the final day of the 2006 series as the underdog behind Jason Donovan and Myleene Klass. However, Matt managed to win the nation around and was eventually crowned the winner. During his time on the show matt tucked into jungle delicacies like crocodile eye and kangaroo anus. Lovely.

2005 - Carol Thatcher. Runner up - Sheree Murphy

Carol Thatcher charmed the nation in 2005 (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: WireImage)

Carol admitted she never imagined in her wildest dreams that she would win I'm A Celebrity. But she managed to wow viewers with her no-nonsense attitude and willingness to have a go at anything jungle life threw at her. Even swimming in a snake-infested swamp or eating a kangaroo's testicle didn't phase her.

2004 - Joe Pasquale. Runner up - Paul Burrell

Joe Pasquale won the series in 2004 (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: Karwai Tang)

While it might have been Paul Burrell who commanded the most screen time in the fourth series of I'm A Celebrity with his crying over bushtucker trials, it was comedian Joe who was eventually won the jungle crown with his combination of humour and warmth.

2003 - Kerry Katona. Runner up - Jennie Bond

Kerry proved she was a jungle queen in 2003 (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

While 2003 was the year that Peter Andre and Katie Price found love in the jungle, it was actually former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona who was crowned the first jungle queen. A staggering fourteen million viewers tuned in to see her win the series.

2002 - Phil Tufnell. Runner up - John Fashanu

Cricketer Phil was crowned king of the jungle in 2002 (Picture: PA) (Image credit: PA)

Former England spin bowler Phil won the jungle title with his laid-back, wise-cracking approach to camp life. After winning the jungle crown, Phil then went on to appear in the 2009 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Plus he has taken part in The Chase and The Jump. He has also been a team captain on A Question of Sport.

2001 - Tony Blackburn. Runner up - Tara Palmer Tomkinson

Tony was the first ever winner of I'm A Celebrity (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: GC Images)

Tony was the first ever celebrity to win the jungle crown after nudging bookies favourite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson off the top spot. He won votes for his impression of boxer Nigel Benn and currently presents Sounds of the 60s on BBC Radio 2.