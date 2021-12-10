'I'm a Celebrity' fans are loving Danny and David's 'bromance'

I'm a Celebrity 2021 fans are loving the dynamic between Emmerdale's Danny Miller and former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur player David Ginola, especially after the duo did a trial together.

On Thursday night, Danny and David met with hosts Ant and Dec to take on a challenge named Drawbridge over Troubled Water.

Explaining the challenge, they revealed: "At the end of the drawbridge is a container. That container must be filled with wine. The more wine you get in there, the more stars you win. You can only carry the wine in a bowl on your head. You must fill the bowl from the barrel over here, make your way over the drawbridge to the bowl.”

They added: "This is a tag team challenge. You’ll take it in turns to transport the wine.

"It’s really straightforward… apart from the fact that once you get up there onto the drawbridge, it’s going to start moving. And there may be a few obstacles in your way as well. And, I can tell you, the trial will get harder as it progresses. You’ve got 10 minutes to complete the trial."

The pressure was really on for Danny and David because they were responsible for securing meals for the camp and this time, it was going to be in the Castle Inn. With the entire camp missing the pub, they wanted to win it for everyone!

Danny and David have bonded during their time in the castle. (Image credit: ITV)

Thankfully, Danny managed to win all 7 stars in the final few minutes, meaning everyone was able to enjoy some much-needed celebrations in the inn where they were greeted with pizzas and other snacks.

This was the first major joint trial for the duo, who have been bonding throughout the series and fans are loving the unexpected friendship between them. Winning this trial was especially important for Danny, as he was finally able to get hold of David's letter from his partner, which he'd missed out on reading previously.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to talk about them, with one saying that their 'bromance' was 'not something they thought they needed...

the david ginola and danny miller bromance was not something i thought i needed this year 🥺 #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/ZPNM2ovvanDecember 9, 2021 See more

I love this clip of Danny reading David’s letter to him from tonight’s #ImACeleb I love to see you support your campmates and take care of Danny 💙 pic.twitter.com/vO4eiBjfp4December 10, 2021 See more

I actually Love Danny & David together ❤ 100% need their own tv show after #imaceleb 🤞#bromance @DannyBMillerDecember 9, 2021 See more

Danny and David’s bromance is something I never knew I needed #ImACeleb just love it , can they be joint winners ???😅😂December 9, 2021 See more

Danny and David are best thing this yearSo cute 🥺 #ImACelebDecember 9, 2021 See more

Just need someone that looks at me the way Danny looks at David 🥺 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/SAVR2pAiMSDecember 9, 2021 See more

On Thursday night, Louise Minchin was the latest to be voted out following in the footsteps of Arlene Phillips, Kadeena Cox, Snoochie Sly, and Naughty Boy. But who's going next?

I'm a Celebrity continues tonight on ITV at 9pm with episodes also available on ITV Hub.