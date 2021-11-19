Louise Minchin — things you didn’t know about the 'BBC Breakfast' presenter

We used to see Louise Minchin brightening up our screens on BBC Breakfast as we ate our cereal each morning, but there is plenty more to the presenter than reading the news.

She retired from BBC Breakfast earlier this year after working on the show for almost 20 years. However, that doesn't mean she's showing any signs of slowing down; her latest challenge will be braving the Welsh weather as she heads to Gwrych Castle to take part in I'm a Celebrity 2021!

Of course, there's a lot more to know about the TV presenter. Most of Louise's fans will know that:

She's appeared in TV series Spooks and Silent Witness

and She has a Spanish degree from the University of St Andrews

She once worked at Radio 5 Live

But what else do we know about Louise? Here are several things you probably don't know...

Louise Minchin: little known facts about the former 'BBC Breakfast' presenter...

1. She has a close family unit

Louise lives in Chester with her husband, David, and two teenage daughters, Mia and Scarlett, and the presenter has revealed that her being on TV isn't a big deal to her girls. She told the Sunday Post: "I'm their mum, that's the most important thing. I like the fact they see me as a working mum. I have always worked since they were tiny. The fact I'm on telly is no biggie."

2. Scotland holds a special place in her heart

Having studied Spanish at St Andrews University in Fife, Louise fell in love with Scotland during her time there. She told Sunday Post: "I loved that place so much and it had a really big impact on me. I remember being in the library, which is next to the castle on a cliff edge, hearing the waves crashing and seeing spray against the windows. As well as my love of Spanish, it gave me a lifelong love of the seaside."

Louise with the rest of the 'BBC Breakfast' team (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: David M. Benett)

3. She's a successful triathlete

Despite getting up for work while the rest of us are still sleeping, Louise somehow manages to find the energy to compete in triathlons. The presenter took up the sport just a few years back completely by accident after the BBC Breakfast presenters were challenged to a cycling competition around the velodrome at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester. The rest, as they say, is history!

A post shared by Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) A photo posted by on

4. She's part of the Team GB squad

Since taking up triathlons as a hobby, Louise has hit the headlines, as well as travelled around the world, taking part in more than 50 races. She has even competed at the highest level for her age group as part of Team GB at the World Triathlon Championships in 2015.

5. She has written her own book

As well as being a BBC Breakfast host, TV presenter and journalist, Louise has another string to her bow - writing a book! Her book 'Dare to Tri' is all about her journey from the BBC Breakfast sofa to representing Great Britain at the World Triathlon Championships after 30 years away from competitive sport. The book reveals the challenges she faced as she tried to achieve the unthinkable.

A post shared by Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) A photo posted by on

6. She has a surprising addiction to kitchen shops

Louise was runner-up in Celebrity MasterChef back in 2016 and she hasn't looked back since. Despite confessing that she couldn't cook before the show and that the most complicated kitchen utensil she had in her home before she took part in the competition was a tin opener, she now apparently loves nothing more than spending her spare time looking for the latest culinary gadgets in kitchen shops.

7. Louise Minchin collects something very unusual

Despite not owning an apron before taking part in Celebrity MasterChef, Louise now collects them! She told Cheshire Life: "I have discovered the joy of aprons!" she joked. "From never having worn one at all, I'm now the proud owner of a collection. I have ten, in fact!"

Louise Minchin's Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the presenter....

How old is she? Louise Minchin's age is 51. Her date of birth is 8th September 1968.

Is she in a relationship? Louise Minchin married her husband, David Minchin, in 1998.

Does she have kids? Louise Minchin and her husband David have two daughters called Scarlett and Mia.

Where was she born? Louise Minchin was born in Hong Kong.

How tall is she? Louise Minchin's height is 1.73 meters tall.

Twitter: @louiseminchin

Instagram: @louiseminchin

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.