Robson Green — things you didn’t know about the TV star

Robson Green has been on our screens for more than three decades.

Robson Green had his first major TV role over thirty years ago and has rarely been off our screens since. Capturing the nation’s hearts in dramas such as Casualty and Soldier Soldier, Robson quickly became a household name and is still one of the UK’s most in-demand actors.

More recently Robson can be seen playing loveable policeman Geordie Keating in Grantchester season 7. But proud Northerner Robson’s talents extend way beyond his fantastic acting skills.

The down-to-earth star has enjoyed a record-breaking pop career, is an accomplished fisherman and an avid explorer, having ventured to over 130 countries across the world. Oh, and he also has the skills to put together a professional fireworks display!

Here are a few things you may not know about Robson…

His name carried on a family tradition

Robson Golightly Green was born in 1964 and raised in the small mining village of Dudley in Tyne and Wear, by his shopkeeper mum Anne and dad, who was a miner and also called Robson.

He has two older sisters, Dawn and Joanna, and a younger brother, David. Keeping in the Northeast tradition of naming the first son after family surnames, Robson's name was taken from his father's grandmother's maiden name. And his unusual middle name Golightly was the surname of his mother's grandmother, Cissie Golightly, who was the daughter of renowned trade union leader of the 1920s, William Golightly.

Acting wasn't Robson's initial career choice, and at 16, he joined the Air Training Corps with aspirations of making it into the RAF. However, two weeks in an officer training camp were enough to change his mind, and while working as a draughtsman at Swan Hunter's shipyard, Robson decided he wanted to make a name for himself on stage and screen.

He's portrayed a wide range of characters

Many of Robson's fans know him best as the copper Geordie Keating in ITV's Grantchester, but that's the latest in a long line of interesting characters he's played. As a teen, he landed the role of a boxer in the play Francie Nichol, and briefly considered becoming a professional fighter after attending three boxing training sessions.

Following a three-year stint as hospital porter Jimmy Powel in Casualty, in 1991 Robson won hearts as fusilier Dave Tucker in wartime series Soldier Soldier. Speaking to The Guardian, Robson says getting the part was one of the best moments of his life: “I thought, 'Oh my goodness, I’m going to be doing something that makes me happy, and they’re going to pay me!'"

A huge hit with the audience, ITV offered Robson a long-term deal with the channel, and he went on to take lead roles in several of their dramas, playing a builder in Grafters, a clinical psychologist in Wire in the Blood and toyboy lover in Reckless.

He set up his own production company

In 1996, Robson and business partner Sandra Jobling started up their own independent production company, Coastal Productions. It was created with the aim of supporting young actors from the North East, giving them the opportunities Robson struggled for when he was growing up.

As well as producing local plays at the Theatre Royal in Newcastle Upon Tyne, Robson's company was responsible for bringing several of his dramas to television. This included the 2004 festive special, Christmas Lights, which was a big rating success and resulted in two equally popular spin-off series — Northern Lights and City Lights.

He was a chart-topping singing sensation

Having had previous musical experience as a member of local band, The Workie Tickets, Robson's vocal talents were called upon whilst filming Soldier Soldier. During an episode, which aired in November 1994, Robson and his co-star Jerome Flynn sang a duet of The Righteous Brother's "Unchained Melody".

The British public went crazy for the performance, which also caught the attention of a certain Simon Cowell, who badgered the boys to record the song. After four months of calls, he wore them down and Robson and Jerome signed a recording contract. Their cover of "Unchained Melody" went straight to the coveted Number 1 spot and remained there for seven weeks, becoming the best-selling UK song of 1995.

Robson and Jerome went on to release two further singles and a couple of albums, all of which topped the charts, before calling time on their pop career. The actors, who have remained good mates, reunited in 2017, when Jerome joined Robson in an episode in his travel series, Tales from the Coast, where they adventured around Pembrokeshire together.

He’s an accomplished angler

A lobster catch in Robson Green: Coastal Fishing. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Robson was bitten by the fishing bug aged seven during a family holiday to the seaside resort of Torquay in Devon. As a youngster his father and uncle took him on many fishing trips, but it was whilst undergoing therapy as an adult that the star decided to rediscover his passion for the sport.

Talking to The Mirror, Robson revealed: "Getting back into fishing was a turning point for me. It has been and still is my road to Damascus. I've learned so much from fishing and found an inner peace that was missing." Bringing his pastime to the small screen, Robson presented Extreme Fishing with Robson Green, which ran for five seasons and saw him traveling across the globe in search of the perfect catch. He also hosted spin-off series Robson’s Extreme Fishing Challenge between 2012-2014.

He has a pyrotechnics license

For his 40th birthday, Robson was given a pyrotechnics course from his son Taylor, which led to him gaining his Category 4 license.

In an interview with The Independent Robson recalled: “At school I loved science. Bunsen burners — I couldn't wait for an explosion! Now I have a Category 4 Pyrotechnics license and I do firework displays. I'm always fascinated by something that leaves the surface of the earth.”

Putting his skills to good use, Robson has created several displays over the years – including a handful of weddings, spending an average of five to ten thousand on each one.

He's an avid adventurer

Fishing may be Robson’s favorite pastime, but he’s also fronted a number of travel programs, exploring counties all across the country. In the 2009 documentary, Robson Green’s Wild Swimming Adventure went on a journey through the lakes of the UK. Four years later he fronted Robson Green: How the North Was Built, exploring the industrial history of the North of England. This was followed by Robson Green’s Coastal Lives, which focused on building projects around the coastlines.

More recently, Robson walked an impressive 80 miles between Wallsend in the east to the Cumbrian village of Bowness in the series, Hadrian’s Wall with Robson Green, hanging out with the locals as he went.

He's received some memorable fan mail

During his three decades in the world of showbiz, Robson has amassed himself quite a fan base. In an interview with MailOnline, he admitted he still got loads of letters from his fans and that he tries to reply to each and every one. His favorite to date was from a woman who send him £40 along with a note reading: "You’re looking too thin for my liking, get yourself some fish and chips."

“I kept it,” Robson revealed when asked what he did with the cash. “But God knows where she goes for her fish and chips for that money!”

Robson Green's fact file

Frequently asked questions about the actor...

How old is Robson Green? Robson Green is 57, he was born on December 18 1964

Is Robson Green married? Robson has been married twice. His first marriage was to occupational therapist Alison Ogilvie in 1991 and ended in 1999. He went on to marry Vanya Seager in 2001, but the couple divorced in 2013.

Does Robson Green have any children? Robson has one son with his former wife Vanya, Taylor Seager-Green, who was born in 2000.

Where was Robson Green born? Robson was born in Hexham, Northumberland.

How tall is Robson Green? Robson Green is five foot seven.

