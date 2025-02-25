Grantchester season 10: cast, plot and everything we know

Robson Green and Rishi Nair will be back for Season 10 of Grantchester.

Grantchester season 10 is on the way and it looks like we might have many more seasons to come with star Robson Green keen to continue.

Grantchester season 9 marked the end of an era, with actor Tom Brittney hanging up his cassock as everyone’s favorite crime-fighting clergyman, Will Davenport, and welcomed the arrival of new vicar Alphy Kotteram, played by Rishi Nair.

Here's what we know about Grantchester season 10...

While no release date has been confirmed for Grantchester series 10, the popular crime drama tends to air on ITV1 from early January — like the latest series — so we've no reason to believe the broadcast pattern for Series 10's eight-part run on ITV1 and ITVX should be any different.

However, Grantchester fans in the UK will have a little longer to wait for Season 10, as it airs in the US via Masterpiece first.

"I couldn't be happier to recommission Grantchester for a 10th season," says Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson, with Daisy Coulam, Grantchester's writer and executive producer, adding: "This show is a testament to our lovely team - the cast and crew. I’m so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our tenth season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!"

Grantchester season 10 cast

Robson Green and Rishi Nair are both returning for Season 10, to play DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram. Prior to filming, the pair filmed this short video message, telling fans that Season 10 was on its way...

It's Official: Grantchester Season 10 is Coming - YouTube Watch On

In addition to Robson and Rishi, other returning cast members include Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Grantchester season 10 plot

In a recent interview with Robson Green, he revealed that more about newcomer Alphy's past will be revealed.

"At the end of series nine, Geordie recognizes that talking about family makes Alphy uncomfortable," says Robson. "Alphy says he’s from a very straight-laced family but Geordie’s always known there’s something beneath the surface and, in series 10, we discover what the notion of family really means to Alphy and more about this dark, corrosive secret he’s been harboring all his life. It will seriously impact on his relationships within the Grantchester family."

Robson vows to remain with the show that's given him many happy memories. (Image credit: ITV)

With Tom Brittney recently quitting Grantchester, will Robson be hanging up his hat and trench coat?

Following Tom Brittney's departure, Robson has been quick to reassure fans that he's not going anywhere.

"It’s amazing to think that, in 2014, I wasn't meant to play the part of Geordie at all — I was busy filming Strike Back in Thailand at the time but, then, there was an accident on the set of that show and they had to stop filming. If that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have been on Grantchester," says Robson.

"Audiences believe Grantchester’s premise of this vicar and detective solving crimes because of the tight bond our writer Daisy Coulam has created from day one. I can safely say that, if Daisy and our exec producer Emma Kingsman Lloyd leave the series, I will go with them. But as long as they're there, I'll be there."

Is there a trailer?

Not at the moment it seems — but if one emerges, we'll be sure to update here.