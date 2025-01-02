Grantchester season 9: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Grantchester season 9 is heading to ITV1 and it’s the end of an era as actor Tom Brittney prepares to hang up his cassock after six years of portraying everyone’s favorite crime-fighting clergyman, Will Davenport. But he's not going straight away. Here's what we know about the new series...

Popular crime drama Grantchester returns for its eight-part ninth series on Wednesday 8 January at 9 pm on ITV1. It will also be available via ITVX.

Grantchester season 9 is already available in the US via Masterpiece.

Grantchester season 9 cast

There's good news and bad news. The good news is that show stalwart Robson Green is back as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating for Grantchester's ninth outing — the bad news is that his good friend, confidant and crime-solving sidekick, Reverend Will Davenport, bids a fond farewell to Grantchester, as it was confirmed last year that Tom Brittney would be leaving during Series 9. Sob!

The actor will appear in episodes one and two, which conclude with Will heading out of the village to take up a new position at a new parish in... Newcastle! And Robson's going to miss cracking cases with one of his closest friends.

"The laughter Tom and I shared on set as Will and Geordie was extraordinary, so saying goodbye was always going to be hard but I love him, he loves me and we’ll remain the best of mates," assures Robson.

How does Will's departure come about?

Will doesn't know how to break his shock news to best pal Geordie. (Image credit: ITV1)

As the eight-parter begins, the circus is in town but the joy and spectacle is soon marred by the death of a magician. As Will helps Geordie investigate the mystical murder, however, the reverend struggles with fears that he’s "coasting" in Grantchester. His congregation is shrinking — even former curate Leonard Finch (Al Weaver) is missing church!

Will confides in the bishop, who offers him a move to a more challenging parish in Newcastle — and he needs his decision in a week! Geordie’s facing change, too, as he and Cathy’s (Kacey Ainsworth) eldest daughter Esme (Skye Degruttola) gets a job behind their backs…

"Geordie doesn’t like change, he’s literally worn that same brown suit for 10 years," teases Robson. "I'm from a pit village in the North East and I’m prancing about in front of the camera. So, unlike Geordie, I adapt very well to change."

Later, Geordie confides in Will that, while he’s sad Esme’s made a life decision without him, he’s really proud of her. That’s when Will makes a tough decision of his own: he's going to take the plunge and leave Grantchester.

According to Robson, Tom's final scenes in Episode 2 are very emotional. "It's a beautiful tribute to the incredible journey Will and Geordie have been on," reveals Robson. "We hadn't even started filming and we were both in bits."

Wait! If Will's leaving, who'll be Grantchester's new vicar?

Fear not! Tom’s departure as Grantchester’s trusty vicar Will paves the way for the arrival of Reverend Alphy Kotteram, played by actor Rishi Nair, best know for his portrayal of Hollyoaks’ Sami Maalik.

Teasing his character, Rishi, 33, says: "For my first day filming on set, I felt like the new kid at school and my first scene was to punch Robson Green in the face," adding: "Because of the way they meet, their dynamic is rocky to begin with. But it’s a great place to start; it gives us the foundation upon which to build on the relationship between Alphy and Geordie and see how it progresses."

Rishi Nair plays Reverend Alphy Kotteram in Grantchester. (Image credit: ITV1)

Are all our other favourite characters back?

You bet! Tessa Peake-Jones returns as formidable vicarage housekeeper Mrs Chapman, Al Weaver is back as former curate Leonard Finch, with Kacey Ainsworth returning as Cathy Keating, Geordie's wife.

Teasing some upcoming storylines, writer Daisy Coulham shares: "We have a big story with Leonard, who's still busy running this halfway house for ex-prisoners. A new, very charismatic street preacher comes in called Sam, who's helping his community and doing great work. Or is he? Without giving too much away, the storyline focuses on religion and how it can be used for good and for ill."

There's significant developments for Kathy, too.

"Basically, Geordie can’t understand why Kathy's behaving the way she is; they're not connecting anymore, she doesn't smile anymore, he feels he's lost her and he doesn't know why,' explains Robson.

"The only person Geordie feels he can turn to is Mrs C and there's this lovely scene where he's trying to articulate to her the problem with Kathy. Now, Mrs C has graduated from the University of Life and completely understands what's wrong with Kathy - even if Geordie doesn't!"

Will there be testing times at the halfway house for Leonard? (Image credit: ITV1)

With Tom Brittney leaving, could Robson Green follow him out of Grantchester?

Robson has confirmed he's still very happy in Grantchester.

"I'm blessed that, at my ripe old age, I’m still making other dramas and documentaries but I love coming back to Grantchester," he says. "I love this new era with Rishi, we’ve just completed series 10 and the quality of the drama and writing is as high as ever. Plus, I know that one day, as Geordie, I’ll solve a crime on my own!"

Is there a trailer for Grantchester season 9?

There sure is. Click below for a taster: