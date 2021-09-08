Best fishing shows to stream right now

Want to catch the best fishing shows? We've got you covered.

If you're an amateur angler, fishing shows can be a great way to brush up on your technique, learn something new from some true professionals or learn about the latest must-have gear from the professionals ahead of your next fishing trip.

Some of the best fishing shows offer plenty of drama and look at the harsh life that some fishermen face every day, whilst others exist purely to show off the simple pleasures that the hobby can offer.

Whatever your reason for trying to catch a new show, here's a list of some of the best fishing shows that you can watch right now!

Best fishing shows — Deadliest Catch

Arguably one of the most well-known fishing shows around, Deadliest Catch is an American reality series following workers in one of the deadliest jobs in the world: Alaskan crab fishing.

The long-running series places camera crew aboard crab fishing vessels out in the Bering Sea during the Alaskan king crab and snow crab fishing seasons, documenting some of the risks and challenges that workers face every single day they're out at sea.

If you enjoy Deadliest Catch, you might enjoy the spin-off Deadliest Catch: Bloodline. This series sees co-captains Josh Harris and Casey McManus from the main series following in the footsteps of Josh's late father and former fishing vessel captain, Phil Harris. They head to Hawaii to learn about Phil's time there in the 1980s and to investigate the scribbles on Hawaiian fishing charts that he left behind whilst hunting down tropical fish like the profitable ahi tuna, barracuda, and swordfish.

Number of seasons: 17

Number of episodes: 280

Average episode length: 45 minutes

Where to watch: Discovery Channel, Discovery+

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Mortimer and Whitehouse is one of the best fishing shows on British TV. (Image credit: BBC/Owl Power/Sam Gibson)

If you just want to watch two people enjoy a fishing trip, settle down to watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

This BBC show sees actors and life-long friends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse traveling all across the British Isles and exploring the riverbanks of Britain.

Paul Whitehouse puts his extensive fishing knowledge in practice as he leads the duo in pursuit of key species of fish across the country. In exchange, Bob Mortimer hunts down places to stay and creates heart-healthy meals for the pair to enjoy.

The slow pace and warm friendship the duo share ensure that every episode of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is as entertaining as the last. Series 4 is currently airing on BBC2 Sundays at 8pm.

Number of seasons: 4

Number of episodes: 20 (including a Christmas special)

Average episode length: 30 minutes

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer (UK)

Wicked Tuna

Wicked Tuna is another American reality series that follows groups of commercial fishermen, but these fearless anglers are based at America’s oldest seaport in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

These anglers aren’t just after any small fry, though. They’re on the hunt for the lucrative Atlantic bluefin tuna fish in the North Atlantic Ocean, which can each weigh more than 500 pounds!

The commercial anglers work by hand, casting their lines into the open ocean in pursuit of the bluefin tuna. If they’re lucky, they can wrestle a big one up from the depths, which could be worth a huge amount of money.

If you enjoy Wicked Tuna, there’s also a spin-off called Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, filmed off the coast of the Outer Banks in North Carolina, which has featured several fishing vessels from the original show.

Number of seasons: 10

Number of episodes: 150

Average episode length: 47 mins

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu + Live TV (US)

Bill Dance Outdoors

Bill Dance (right) with Joe Gibbs and Johnny Morris. (Image credit: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bill Dance Outdoors is the oldest, longest-running national American fishing show. For over 40 years, former professional angler Bill Dance has hosted this educational program that focuses on sharing all sorts of recreational fishing techniques.

It began as a local program on an ABC affiliate in Memphis, Tennessee, back in 1968 and has only grown in popularity since. Lots of episodes focus on black bass fishing techniques, but Bill has also shared tips and tricks for reeling in channel catfish, bluegill, and crappie.

Over the years, the show has even featured celebrity appearances by musicians like Mel Tillis, Hank Williams Jr., and Jerry Reed Hubbard.

Bill also hosts Bill Dance Saltwater, which sees the legendary fishermen partnering up with other saltwater experts to try and reel in a different target species each week.

Number of episodes: 900

Average episode length: 30 minutes

Where to watch: The Outdoor Channel (US)

Lunkerville

Lunkerville is TV series dedicated to bass fishing across the US and Canada and promises "real people with real fish stories". Instead of featuring a dedicated expert as a primary host, Lunkerville instead places the importance on the everyday citizen.

Each episode sees the show's creator and host Michael de Avila (referred to as "Mike D" in the show) traveling across the country to meet with local fishing enthusiasts and experts in order to learn their secrets. Over the last 17 years, Mike has learned from anglers of all ages and from all walks of life.

Lunkerville was created in 2004, the show has been on the air ever since. Across its runs, the show has received five Sportsman Channel Awards.

Number of seasons: 14

Number of episodes: 182

Average episode length: 30 minutes

Where to watch: Discovery Channel, World Fishing Network, Amazon Prime (US)

Robson Green and Jim Murray holding a huge Wild Atlantic Salmon. (Image credit: Riversmeet Productions)

Actor Robson Green is no stranger to fronting fishing shows. In the past he has presented Extreme Fishing with Robson Green, Robson's Extreme Fishing Challenge, and Robson Green: Extreme Fisherman.

In Robson and Jim's Icelandic Fly Fishing Adventure, Robson headed off to Iceland for a new adventure with his best friend and fellow actor, Jim Murray. They arrived at the start of the salmon season to hunt for Wild Atlantic Salmon, but discovered they weren't an easy catch.

Along the way, the friends try to show how fly fishing gives them, and the wider community, such a sense of wellbeing. They swap stories about how fishing as a hobby has helped them through some dark times, and take in the breathtaking landscapes around them.

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 3

Average episode length: 60 minutes

Where to watch: ITV Hub (UK)

River Monsters

River Monsters followed British extreme angler and biologist Jeremy Wade as he traveled the globe on the hunt for the most fearsome fresh and saltwater fish around.

Along the way, Jeremy would pick up clues and meet with eyewitnesses and people who have previously encountered or even been attacked by some of the fish that he’s chased down.

Jeremy then heads out in search of the fish and attempts to catch the biggest living specimen he can, using whatever technique is best. Over the years, he’s caught huge catfish, shark, stingray, piranha and plenty of giant fish!

After the series ended, Jeremy went on to host Mysteries of the Deep, Jeremy Wade’s Mighty Rivers and Jeremy Wade’s Dark Waters, so there’s plenty more to watch after you finish River Monsters!

Number of seasons: 10

Number of episodes: 89 (including specials)

Average episode length: 45-60 minutes

Where to watch: ITV Hub (UK), Animal Planet (US)