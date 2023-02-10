Best TV shows streaming this week: Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more

Want to know the best TV shows streaming this week? With so many new series getting dropped all the time, it can be hard to know what to watch, but we're here to help.

This list of the best new streaming TV shows covers Saturday, February 11 to Friday, February 17, and there's a little bit of romance for the Valentine's Day fans out there, but we've covered a broad mix; this list covers documentaries, reality and fiction (and some originals that are a mix of both).

We've scoured the line-up of each streaming service, and while Netflix has a very busy week (with 10 new original series, nine of which are the first season), our picks also include shows from Prime Video, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Hulu and Apple TV Plus.

So read on for our picks for the best TV shows on streaming this week:

Perfect Match

Netflix reality dating show arriving on Tuesday, February 14

Perfect Match is a Netflix dating show that promises to unite famous stars from some of the streaming service’s reality slate, including Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more.

As with other dating shows, these stars will be jetting off for a trip of a lifetime in the hope of finding love in a tropical paradise, but there’s a catch; among the compatible couples are matchmakers. They’ll be given the power to ship other stars off on dates with new singles who join the show. Will they make (or break!) the new relationships, and will anyone really find their Perfect Match?

— Martin Shore

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Disney animated superhero show arriving on Wednesday, February 15

This animated kids show originally premiered on the Disney Channel last week, but now it makes its way to streaming. It's based on Marvel characters but is aimed at a younger audience than the MCU movies.

The show tells the story of Lunella Lafayette, a 13-year-old supergenius who is also a superhero (the Moon Girl of the title). She accidentally summons into New York the Devil Dinosaur, a T-Rex with the intelligence of a human and some other superpowers too.

The Devil Dinosaur is a cult classic among Marvel fans due to its initial run with Moon Boy, and so this series could appeal just as much to Marvel diehards as it does younger viewers.

— Tom Bedford

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix historical docudrama arriving on Wednesday, February 15

From executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes the new Netflix docudrama African Queens: Njinga. While the show African Queens itself is dedicated to telling the often untold stories of royalty that ruled various provinces in Africa throughout the continent’s history, during the show’s inaugural season, the focus is being placed squarely on Queen Njinga.

Queen Njinga was the first woman to lead Ndongo and Matamba, which is better known in the present as modern-day Angola. Through interviews with experts and historical reenactments, would-be viewers get the chance to see how she managed to reign for almost 40 years.

Speaking on the series, Pinkett Smith shared with Netflix site Tudum, “We don’t often get to see or hear stories about Black queens, and that was really important for me, as well as for my daughter [Willow], and just for my community to be able to know those stories because there are tons of them! The sad part is that we don’t have ready access to these historical women who were so powerful and were the backbones of African nations."

— Terrell Smith

Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 3

Hulu biographical drama arriving on Wednesday, February 15

The third season of Hulu's biopic on the Wu-Tang Clan arrives on Wednesday, February 15, and this acts as the final season of the fan-favorite show.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga follows the early days of the Wu-Tang Clan as they form and break into the music industry, and we're waiting to see how far season 3 progresses in their story. Fans can tune in to Hulu on the 15th for the first three episodes, and the rest will be coming out weekly until April.

— Tom Bedford

Full Swing

Netflix golf documentary arriving on Wednesday, February 15

If you think golf is just country clubs and bad outfits, Full Swing is here to show you that's not the case. Following many of the best golfers in the world — Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Ian Poulter and more — the sports docuseries focuses on the 2022 PGA Tour season, which not only featured a number of thrilling tournaments, but it saw rivalries get taken to a new level with the emergence of the rival, Saudi-backed LIV Golf league.

Like Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing looks to serve the long-time golf fan with the kind of access that few of these professionals have ever given, as well those who may be new to golf with quick explainers on the big things that they need to know. All in all, it's a thrilling ride into what was one of the wildest PGA Tour seasons in recent memory.

— Michael Balderston

Star Trek: Picard season 3

Paramount Plus sci-fi drama arriving on Thursday, February 16

Star Trek: Picard is coming to an end in season 3, but the show is going out with a big bang as the entire Star Trek: The Next Generation cast reunites for the grand finale. There have been some cameos sprinkled throughout the first and second season, but now it’s time for the whole gang to get back together to save the universe one last time.

We’re fully expecting lots of Easter eggs and throwbacks to the original series, but we’re also looking forward to seeing how Picard wraps up its run. Will it close the book on the TNG cast, or will it provide a springboard for new spinoffs? With all of the excitement building around this season, we’re hoping that this is just the beginning for the crew of the Enterprise 1701-D.

— Sarabeth Pollock

Hello Tomorrow!

Apple TV Plus sci-fi comedy arriving on Friday, February 17

Apple TV Plus continues a long run of impressive-looking new series with Hello Tomorrow!, starring Billy Crudup in the leading role and also featuring Hank Azaria, Alison Pill and Haneefa Wood.

Hello Tomorrow follows Jack, a traveling salesman who sells timeshares in the moon (in the world of the show, the moon has been commercialized) — it's a workplace comedy as Jack brightens up the lives of his coworkers and customers.

On the 17th the first episode will debut, with one coming out weekly until early April.

— Tom Bedford

Carnival Row season 2

Prime Video fantasy drama arriving on Friday, February 17

One of Prime Video's big original hits was Carnival Row, and after a COVID delay, the second season is finally here — sadly, the streamer has already confirmed that this is the final season of the show.

Set in a fantasy Victorian-esque world where humans live side-by-side with fantasy folk (or fae), we follow police investigator and half-fae Rycroft (Orlando Bloom) as well as his pixie lover Vignette (Cara Delevingne) as they fight to undo human oppression; the story also follows many more characters than in any aspect of this original fantasy world. Expect an intricate world, troubled romance, fierce action and loads of drama are the key to Carnival Row season 2.

— Tom Bedford

A Girl and an Astronaut

Netflix Polish sci-fi romance arriving on Friday February 17

Another sci-fi show coming out this week is A Girl and an Astronaut, which is a Netflix Original from Poland.

The show follows a missing astronaut who returns after vanishing 30 years ago. They find themselves returning to a long-lost love, but a corporation is more interested in why he hasn't aged since he vanished.

So it's a mix of sci-fi, mystery and romance, and with Netflix knocking it out of the park in terms of international content recently, we're sure to tune in.

— Tom Bedford

What else to stream this week

If you were keen to see The Last of Us episode 5, you'll find it missing from its expected spot on the 12th thanks to the Super Bowl. Instead, it'll debut on Friday 10, but it slips into our window by arriving on services in most non-US countries on Saturday 11.

The WM Phoenix Open golf event takes place over the weekend, and this is one of the biggest PGA Tour 2023 cups so far.

Three Six Nations Rugby games happen over the weekend: there's Ireland vs France and Scotland vs Wales on the 11th, and England vs Italy on the 12th.

The Puppy Bowl 2023 precedes the Super Bowl on February 12, and it promises plenty of... well, puppies, it's in the name. If you're good, you'll see some kittens too.

The Super Bowl 2023 takes place on February 12, and even if you're not a fan of sports the famous ads, a national anthem from Chris Stapleton and half-time show from Rihanna might pull you in.

