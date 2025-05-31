New on Netflix May 31-June 6: 7 new TV shows and movies to stream this week, picked by our editor

Want to find yourself something new on Netflix this week, for a binge-watch or just an evening's entertainment? I'm on the case.

As part of my job as What to Watch's streaming editor, compile weekly lists of the best new additions that Netflix releases. This week, I'm looking at new shows, movies and specials that'll release on Netflix between Saturday, May 31 and Friday, June 6.

Many of the Netflix Originals I pick end up on our list of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies. Not all of them but I want to give you multiple options depending on your taste.

Netflix's overall list this week had quite a few returning shows but I wanted a balance of original and popular ones, so there's a fair blend here. There's lots of crime, but that's Netflix for you.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week:

Sara: Woman in the Shadows

(Image credit: Netflix)

We begin the week in Spain, for a six-part crime drama about a former spy called Sara.

Woman in the Shadows is about this woman who forces herself to return to the intelligence game because she wants to get revenge for the death of her son. However her task sees her having to confront some uncomfortable facts about who her son really was.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Releases on Tuesday, June 3

Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shaquille O'Neal probably needs no introduction, but the famous basketball player has since his sporting days proven just as successful in business. And his new docuseries coming mid-week explores that side of him.

Power Moves is a part-sport, part-business docuseries about Shaq's time leading the Reebok Basketball brand. He tries to revitalize it using his knowledge and passion for the game as well as his financial and branding acumen.

Releases on Wednesday, June 4

Ginny & Georgia season 3

(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

A beloved though also divisive drama series returns to Netflix this week with Ginny & Georgia season 3, which gets all ten episodes of its new run at the same time.

The show is about a mother and daughter (and the mother's other child) who try to find a way to settle down after being on the run for many years. In the season 2 finale, Georgia was arrested for murder, so season 3 will show Ginny trying to free her.

Releases on Thursday, June 5

Tires season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shane Gillis' home-made workplace comedy Tires returns this week. The first season was made and funded by the divisive comedian and it was successful enough to get Netflix to create a second.

Tires is about the workers of an auto shop who struggle to keep in business despite the incompetent and nervous owner, and the slacking attitude of everyone else. Season 2 follows them struggling to come to terms with unexpected new success.

Releases on Thursday, June 5

Mercy for None

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another Korean action series lands on Friday, June 6 with Mercy for None, which is set among Seoul's seedy criminal underbelly.

Mercy for None tells the story of Gi-jun, who was a mob enforcer but left his brother and that life (and the city) behind over a decade ago. However when his brother is killed, Gi-jun returns to the city to find the murderer, a journey which involves fighting lots of the gang members.

Releases on Friday, June 6

Straw

(Image credit: Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix)

His partnership with Netflix mostly focuses on TV shows, but prolific creator Tyler Perry has a new movie arriving on Friday, June 6 which he wrote and directed.

Straw is about a single mother called Janiyah whose daughter is sick. Janiyah is struggling to keep caring for the child and something happens which pushes her to the edge.

Releases on Friday, June 6

The Survivors

(Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

We travel to Australia for our final series of the week, which is based on a book by Jane Harper. The Survivors stars Charlie Vickers and Yerin Ha and it's set in a fictional town in Tasmania.

The Survivors is about a young boy who leaves said town after the mysterious death of two children and the disappearance of a third. Fifteen years later he returns to the town, this time with a wife and young baby in tow. However another murder takes place, and it sparks off an investigation which seems linked to the last crime. Secrets are revealed which affect the man and his family.