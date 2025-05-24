New on Netflix May 24-30: 6 new shows, movies and specials picked by our expert

Whether you're looking for drama, documentary or romance, Netflix has got you covered this week with a range of new additions arriving, and we'll help you find the best to watch.

As What to Watch's streaming editor, my job is to keep an eye on everything coming to Netflix to see what's worth watching or reporting on, and every week I compile a curated list of the must-watch new additions.

This week's list covers new Netflix Originals coming between Saturday, May 24 and Friday, May 30. Some of these shows could end up on our list of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies, and I've picked a range of options so that you'll find something, whatever you're into.

There's the usual mix of content then, with a stand-up show, true crime documentary, sporting docuseries, crime drama, Euro-thriller and animated story. So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week.

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

First up this week is the three-part true crime docuseries Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders as a spiritual successor to last year's Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey.

The new series tells the story of Chicago's 1982 bout of poisonings, which saw seven people die after consuming Tylenol (a US painkiller) that was laced with cyanide. This case sparked a huge investigation to identify the perpetrator, while also affecting people's trust in over-the-counter medication. Will Netflix get to the bottom of the case? You can probably tell based on the name but it'll teach you all about the case at least.

Releases on Monday, May 26

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life

American comedian and Orange is the New Black actor Mike Birbiglia gets his fourth Netflix stand-up special with The Good Life, which releases this week.

The Good Life will see Birbiglia make jokes and tell stories about how his dad has affected his own parenting, and how his father's health makes him more conscious about his own pancake consumption.

Releases on Monday, May 26

F1: The Academy

A new series for fans of Drive to Survive arrives this week, with all episodes of F1: The Academy streaming at once.

F1: The Academy looks at the women learning to be Formula 1 drivers in the same-titled F1 Academy. It'll follow 15 of them as they compete to be crowned the top drivers while the leader of the academy tries to champion the role of women in the motorsport.

Releases on Wednesday, May 28

Dept. Q

Dept. Q is a new British police series based on a franchise of Danish noir novels (which have already seen numerous movie versions), which transplants the action from Scandinavia to Scotland.

The story follows a disgraced Edinburgh detective who's assigned to Department Q, a cold case unit. Instead of seeing it as a career death he turns around the department as it welcomes other new workers, and together they solve the case of a civil servant who disappeared.

Releases on Thursday, May 29

Lost in Starlight

Coming from Korea we've got a new romance anime movie, which is apparently the streamer's first "Korean Original Animated Film".

Lost in Starlight is set in 25 years time and it follows the blossoming romance between an astronaut who fails her test to go to Mars, and a musician who's unable to make it big. Together they rekindle each other's passion in their dreams, which goes awry when the astronaut is given a second chance to go to Mars.

Releases on Friday, May 30

A Widow's Game

Another international movie to end the week, and this one is a Spanish thriller set in 2017.

A Widow's Game is about an investigation into the stabbing of a Valencia man, which quickly seems to have been carried out by his wife. As the picture becomes more clear, it seems that the widow has her own plans which may not involve getting caught.