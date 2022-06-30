What’s new on Paramount Plus in July 2022

Paramount Plus likes to say they have a mountain of TV shows and movies (get it?), so we’re here to help you navigate through all of those choices. Find the full list of everything that is coming to Paramount Plus this July, from classic movies and TV shows to streaming replays of current broadcast TV shows, Paramount Plus originals and live sports. But first, here are What to Watch’s picks for the best of the best of new content on Paramount Plus this month.

Best movie on Paramount Plus in July: Clueless (July 1)

Brittany Murphy, Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash in Clueless (Image credit: United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo)

As if! Paramount Plus is giving subscribers the chance to hang out with Cher, Tai, Dionne, Josh and the rest of their favorite characters from Clueless, as the 90s classic lands on the streaming service. Jane Austen's Emma (opens in new tab) updated for the 20th century, Clueless is endlessly quotable and with its great ensemble featuring Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash and Donald Faison, among others, Amy Heckerling's movie is a pure joy to watch.

Though if you’re looking for more, the Beverly Hills Cop movies, Clue, Major League and Seabiscuit are all great watches. Paramount Plus also has a new original movie this month, Honor Society.

Best TV show on Paramount Plus in July: South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 (July 13)

South Park: The Streaming Wars (Image credit: MTV Entertainment Studios)

Get ready for another South Park Paramount Plus exclusive, as part 2 of South Park: The Streaming Wars premieres on July 13. As fans in the first half saw, the streaming wars referenced in the title actually deals with the boys supplying a water stream to Denver, which becomes a booming business. But with that comes some big struggles that will be tackled in part 2. One of those, as shown in the trailer, is Randy Marsh going "full Karen."

Paramount Plus subscribers will also be able to stream the latest episodes of Big Brother season 24, The Challenge: USA and more after they air on TV directly on Paramount Plus.

Best live sports on Paramount Plus in July: Concacaf W Championship (July 4-18)

US Women's National Team (Image credit: Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Paramount Plus is the streaming home for the Concacaf Women’s Championship, which sees the US Women’s National Team compete for the Concacaf title against the likes of Mexico, Canada, Jamaica, Costa Rica and more. Every USWNT game will be shown on Paramount Plus, starting with the opening match against Haiti on July 4, as will the semi-finals, third-place and championship games.

Some supporting content for the soccer tournament is going to be a new documentary, The Only, which tells the story of US Women’s Soccer Hall of Fame goalkeeper Briana Scurry.

What’s new to Paramount Plus in July 2022

(Paramount Plus originals in bold)

July 1

16-Love (2012)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Feral World (2020)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Adventure Boyz (2019)

Aeon Flux (2005)

All Roads to Pearla (2019)

Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure (2013)

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games (2014)

Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave (2014)

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation (2015)

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs (2016)

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2017)

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016)

An Unfinished Life (2005)

The Arbors (2020)

As Long As We Both Shall Live (2016)

Attack of the Unknown (2020)

Awaken the Shadowman (2017)

The Back-up Plan (2010)

Bebe's Kids (1992)

Betrayed (1988)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)

Bluejay

Body of Evidence (1992)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Call of the Wolf (2017)

Carrie (1976)

Changeland (2019)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Charlotte's Web 2 (2002)

Chasing Molly (2019)

Clue (1985)

Clueless (1995)

Coffy (1973)

Come on In (2020)

The Cookout (2004)

Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

Coyotaje (2018)

Criminal Law (1988)

Cruel Hearts (2018)

Cruiser (2016)

Dark Blue (2002)

Dave Made a Maze (2017)

DC Noir (2019)

Dead Ringer

Deep

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

The Duchess (2008)

Easy Does It (2019)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Event Horizon (1997)

Eye for An Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

Forev (2013)

The Four Feathers (2002)

French Postcards (1979)

Frisky

Futureworld (1976)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost (1990)

Gino's Wife (2016)

Gladiator

The Honor Farm (2017)

Hot Dog (2018)

The Hunted (2003)

In Action

Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Into the Wild (2007)

Iris Warriors (2022)

The Italian Job

Jamie Marks is Dead (2014)

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain (2011)

King Kong (1976)

Knight and Day (2010)

The Last Samurai (2003)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Loves Spell (2020)

Lust for Love (2014)

The Machinist (2004)

Major League (1989)

Mandela

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Moments in Spacetime (2020)

The Mongolian Connection (2019)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

No Way to Live (2016)

Orphan (2009)

The Outsider

Party With Me (2020)

Pet Sematary

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

Play the Game (2009)

The Posthuman Project (2014)

Pretty Ugly People (2008)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

The Republic of Two (2013)

The Rest of Us (2019)

Runner

Say Your Prayers (2020)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Serpico (1973)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Slash (2016)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

Star Trek (2009)

Stay (2005)

Stuff (2015)

Swiped (2018)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Throw Momma From The Train (1987)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Tucked (2018)

We Love You, Sally Carmichael (2017)

We Take the Low Road (2019)

When Icarus Fell (2018)

July 5

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

July 6

Big Brother season 24

The Challenge: USA season 1

(Image credit: CBS)

July 10

SkyMed season 1

July 12

The Only (2022)

July 13

Freakish season 1

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2

July 14

Beavis and Butt-Head seasons 5 & 7

July 17

Blood & Treasure

July 19

The Day The Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie (2022)

July 20

100 Days to Fall in Love season 1

Guidance seasons 1-3

It’s Pony season 1

Love Daily season 1

Peppa Pig season 8

July 22

Secret Celebrity Renovation season 2

July 26

Never Seen Again season 2

July 27

Betch seasons 1-4

The Loud House season 5

My Dead Ex season 1

July 29

Honor Society (2022)

Gaten Matarazzo and Angourie Rice in Honor Society (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

July 31

The Town that Dreaded Sundown

Live sports on Paramount Plus in July

July 1

Combate Global MMA Action

July 2

BIG3 Basketball

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic third round coverage

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series

July 3

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic final round coverage

T-Mobile US Sail GP — Chicago Finals

July 4

Concacaf W Championship — US Women’s National Team vs Haiti

July 7

Concacaf W Championship — US Women’s National Team vs Jamaica

July 8

Combate Global MMA Action

July 9

PGA Tour: Genesis Scottish Open third round coverage

SRX Series

World Games

July 10

BIG3 Basketball

PGA Tour: Genesis Scottish Open final round coverage

July 11

Concacaf W Championship — US Women’s National Team vs Mexico

July 14

Concacaf W Championship — semifinals

July 15

Combate Global MMA Action

July 16

Formula E World Championships: Round 11 — New York ePrix

LPGA Tour: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final round coverage

SRX Series

World’s Strongest Man

July 17

BIG3 Basketball

Formula E World Championships: Round 11 — New York ePrix

Major League Fishing’s REDCREST 2022 Special

July 18

Concacaf W Championship — finals & third-place match

July 22

Combate Global MMA Action

July 23

American Cornhole League

PGA Tour: 3M Open third round coverage

SRX Series

World Games

July 24

BIG3 Basketball

PGA Tour: 3M Open final round coverage

July 30

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic third round coverage

July 31

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic final round coverage

Professional Bull Riding rodeo

All month