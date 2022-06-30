What’s new on Paramount Plus in July 2022
Everything that’s coming to Paramount Plus in July — What to Watch picks the TV shows and movies to add to your watch list.
Paramount Plus likes to say they have a mountain of TV shows and movies (get it?), so we’re here to help you navigate through all of those choices. Find the full list of everything that is coming to Paramount Plus this July, from classic movies and TV shows to streaming replays of current broadcast TV shows, Paramount Plus originals and live sports. But first, here are What to Watch’s picks for the best of the best of new content on Paramount Plus this month.
Best movie on Paramount Plus in July: Clueless (July 1)
As if! Paramount Plus is giving subscribers the chance to hang out with Cher, Tai, Dionne, Josh and the rest of their favorite characters from Clueless, as the 90s classic lands on the streaming service. Jane Austen's Emma (opens in new tab) updated for the 20th century, Clueless is endlessly quotable and with its great ensemble featuring Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash and Donald Faison, among others, Amy Heckerling's movie is a pure joy to watch.
Though if you’re looking for more, the Beverly Hills Cop movies, Clue, Major League and Seabiscuit are all great watches. Paramount Plus also has a new original movie this month, Honor Society.
Best TV show on Paramount Plus in July: South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 (July 13)
Get ready for another South Park Paramount Plus exclusive, as part 2 of South Park: The Streaming Wars premieres on July 13. As fans in the first half saw, the streaming wars referenced in the title actually deals with the boys supplying a water stream to Denver, which becomes a booming business. But with that comes some big struggles that will be tackled in part 2. One of those, as shown in the trailer, is Randy Marsh going "full Karen."
Paramount Plus subscribers will also be able to stream the latest episodes of Big Brother season 24, The Challenge: USA and more after they air on TV directly on Paramount Plus.
Best live sports on Paramount Plus in July: Concacaf W Championship (July 4-18)
Paramount Plus is the streaming home for the Concacaf Women’s Championship, which sees the US Women’s National Team compete for the Concacaf title against the likes of Mexico, Canada, Jamaica, Costa Rica and more. Every USWNT game will be shown on Paramount Plus, starting with the opening match against Haiti on July 4, as will the semi-finals, third-place and championship games.
Some supporting content for the soccer tournament is going to be a new documentary, The Only, which tells the story of US Women’s Soccer Hall of Fame goalkeeper Briana Scurry.
What’s new to Paramount Plus in July 2022
(Paramount Plus originals in bold)
July 1
- 16-Love (2012)
- 52 Pick-Up (1986)
- A Feral World (2020)
- A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
- A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
- Adventure Boyz (2019)
- Aeon Flux (2005)
- All Roads to Pearla (2019)
- Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure (2013)
- Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games (2014)
- Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave (2014)
- Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation (2015)
- Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs (2016)
- Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2017)
- Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016)
- An Unfinished Life (2005)
- The Arbors (2020)
- As Long As We Both Shall Live (2016)
- Attack of the Unknown (2020)
- Awaken the Shadowman (2017)
- The Back-up Plan (2010)
- Bebe's Kids (1992)
- Betrayed (1988)
- Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
- Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
- Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)
- Bluejay
- Body of Evidence (1992)
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)
- Broadway Danny Rose (1984)
- Cadillac Man (1990)
- Call of the Wolf (2017)
- Carrie (1976)
- Changeland (2019)
- Charlotte's Web (1973)
- Charlotte's Web 2 (2002)
- Chasing Molly (2019)
- Clue (1985)
- Clueless (1995)
- Coffy (1973)
- Come on In (2020)
- The Cookout (2004)
- Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)
- Coyotaje (2018)
- Criminal Law (1988)
- Cruel Hearts (2018)
- Cruiser (2016)
- Dark Blue (2002)
- Dave Made a Maze (2017)
- DC Noir (2019)
- Dead Ringer
- Deep
- Drillbit Taylor (2008)
- The Duchess (2008)
- Easy Does It (2019)
- Eve's Bayou (1997)
- Event Horizon (1997)
- Eye for An Eye (1996)
- Eye of the Needle (1981)
- Flesh and Bone (1993)
- Forev (2013)
- The Four Feathers (2002)
- French Postcards (1979)
- Frisky
- Futureworld (1976)
- Gandhi (1982)
- Ghost (1990)
- Gino's Wife (2016)
- Gladiator
- The Honor Farm (2017)
- Hot Dog (2018)
- The Hunted (2003)
- In Action
- Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Iris Warriors (2022)
- The Italian Job
- Jamie Marks is Dead (2014)
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain (2011)
- King Kong (1976)
- Knight and Day (2010)
- The Last Samurai (2003)
- Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
- Lincoln (2012)
- Little Man Tate (1991)
- Loves Spell (2020)
- Lust for Love (2014)
- The Machinist (2004)
- Major League (1989)
- Mandela
- The Mask of Zorro (1998)
- Midnight In Paris (2011)
- Mississippi Burning (1988)
- Moments in Spacetime (2020)
- The Mongolian Connection (2019)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- No Way to Live (2016)
- Orphan (2009)
- The Outsider
- Party With Me (2020)
- Pet Sematary
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)
- Play the Game (2009)
- The Posthuman Project (2014)
- Pretty Ugly People (2008)
- Racing with the Moon (1984)
- The Republic of Two (2013)
- The Rest of Us (2019)
- Runner
- Say Your Prayers (2020)
- Seabiscuit (2003)
- Serpico (1973)
- Shanghai Noon (2000)
- Shaolin Soccer (2001)
- Sherlock Gnomes (2018)
- Slash (2016)
- So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
- Soapdish (1991)
- Star Trek (2009)
- Stay (2005)
- Stuff (2015)
- Swiped (2018)
- The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
- Throw Momma From The Train (1987)
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
- Tucked (2018)
- We Love You, Sally Carmichael (2017)
- We Take the Low Road (2019)
- When Icarus Fell (2018)
July 5
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)
July 6
- Big Brother season 24
- The Challenge: USA season 1
July 10
- SkyMed season 1
July 12
- The Only (2022)
July 13
- Freakish season 1
- South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2
July 14
- Beavis and Butt-Head seasons 5 & 7
July 17
- Blood & Treasure
July 19
- The Day The Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie (2022)
July 20
- 100 Days to Fall in Love season 1
- Guidance seasons 1-3
- It’s Pony season 1
- Love Daily season 1
- Peppa Pig season 8
July 22
- Secret Celebrity Renovation season 2
July 26
- Never Seen Again season 2
July 27
- Betch seasons 1-4
- The Loud House season 5
- My Dead Ex season 1
July 29
- Honor Society (2022)
July 31
- The Town that Dreaded Sundown
Live sports on Paramount Plus in July
July 1
- Combate Global MMA Action
July 2
- BIG3 Basketball
- PGA Tour: John Deere Classic third round coverage
- Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
July 3
- PGA Tour: John Deere Classic final round coverage
- T-Mobile US Sail GP — Chicago Finals
July 4
- Concacaf W Championship — US Women’s National Team vs Haiti
July 7
- Concacaf W Championship — US Women’s National Team vs Jamaica
July 8
- Combate Global MMA Action
July 9
- PGA Tour: Genesis Scottish Open third round coverage
- SRX Series
- World Games
July 10
- BIG3 Basketball
- PGA Tour: Genesis Scottish Open final round coverage
July 11
- Concacaf W Championship — US Women’s National Team vs Mexico
July 14
- Concacaf W Championship — semifinals
July 15
- Combate Global MMA Action
July 16
- Formula E World Championships: Round 11 — New York ePrix
- LPGA Tour: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final round coverage
- SRX Series
- World’s Strongest Man
July 17
- BIG3 Basketball
- Formula E World Championships: Round 11 — New York ePrix
- Major League Fishing’s REDCREST 2022 Special
July 18
- Concacaf W Championship — finals & third-place match
July 22
- Combate Global MMA Action
July 23
- American Cornhole League
- PGA Tour: 3M Open third round coverage
- SRX Series
- World Games
July 24
- BIG3 Basketball
- PGA Tour: 3M Open final round coverage
July 30
- PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic third round coverage
July 31
- PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic final round coverage
- Professional Bull Riding rodeo
All month
- Argentina Liga Professional de Fútbol Competition
- Brasileirão Série A Competition
- NWSL Regular Season Competition
- Scottish Premier Sports Cup
