1923 season 2: everything we know about the western

The western is back on TV, as the Yellowstone franchise has proven immensely popular with viewers with a number of shows, including 1923, a prequel series that follows the Dutton family in the early part of the 20th century. After an eventful first season, fans are eagerly awaiting what is going to happen with 1923 season 2.

1923 is the third Taylor Sheridan-created series that focuses specifically on the Duttons, following Yellowstone, which is currently in its fifth season, and 1883, which focused on characters 40 years prior to the events of 1923. While 1883 was a single-season storyline, 1923 has proven to be a cross-continent epic that is going to require at least one more season.

But what do we know so far about 1923 season 2? Find out below.

1923 was officially renewed for a second season in the middle of its first season, but there has been no indication as of yet when season 2 is going to premiere.

1923 season 1 premiered on December 18, 2022, a year after 1883 premiered. If that trend continues, we could be getting new episodes of 1923 before 2023 ends. Though at this time we don't know if production on season 2 has begun yet.

We'll update this page as details on 1923 season 2's release date become available.

1923 season 2 cast

Expect pretty much all of the main 1923 cast to return for season 2. This includes Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alex, Darren Mann as Jack, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth, Aminah Nieves as Teonna, Brian Geraghty as Zane, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton and Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield.

There is also a good chance that Isabel May, who played Elsa Dutton in 1883, will return to provide narration for the series as she did in season 1.

No new additions to the cast have been announced at this time.

Julia Schlaepfer and Brandon Sklenar in 1923 (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

1923 season 2 plot

Like everything else, official details on 1923 season 2 are under wraps at this time, but we can make guesses about where things are heading based on the 1923 season 1 ending.

First, the Yellowstone ranch is being put in quite the predicament by Donald Whitfield, who has made moves that now requires the Duttons to pay him a vast sum of money in a short timeline or the deed to the ranch would revert to him. How the Duttons handle this and continue to deal with the threat of Whitfield, and Banner Creighton for that matter, are certainly going to be big parts of the story in season 2.

Spencer should be able to help in that regard, as he was on his way back to Montana in season 1 and we would expect he will finally arrive sometime in season 2. However, he is also going to be focused on reuniting with Alex after the two were forced apart at the end of last season.

As far as other questions that fans are hoping we get answers to in 1923 season 2 is clarity to the Dutton family tree on who John Dutton (Kevin Costner's) grandparents are? There are strong chances it could be either Spencer and Alex or, despite losing a baby at the end of season 1, Jack and Elizabeth. Until further proven otherwise, we're sticking with our theory that it's Jack and Elizabeth.

1923 season 2 trailer

We're unclear when production on 1923 season 2 is even getting underway, so we're probably a good while from a trailer for the new season. Whenever one does become available though, we'll add it here.

How to watch 1923

If you want to catch up with 1923 ahead of season 2, you can watch all of 1923 exclusively on Paramount Plus, meaning you need to be a subscriber to the streaming service. Paramount Plus is available in the US, UK and other countries, with the US offering consumers both an ad-supported and an ad-free subscription plan.

In addition to 1923, Paramount Plus offers other Taylor Sheridan-created shows like Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, a number of entries in the Star Trek franchise, dramas like Rabbit Hole and is the streaming home for Showtime shows.