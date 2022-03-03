Welcome to the Sheridan-verse: Taylor Sheridan's shows from Yellowstone and 1883 to 6666 and Lioness

There’s a world of Taylor Sheridan TV shows out there and many viewers are happy to be living in it. Having created, or co-created, shows like Yellowstone, 1883 and a raft of others on their way soon, writer/producer Sheridan is building something that may soon rival Shonda Rhimes and her Shondaland TV empire in terms of sheer volume. His slate of work could even be billed the “Sheridan-verse“ or TSU (Taylor Sheridan Universe).

Some of the defining characteristics of the Sheridan-verse are its hard-nosed characters, rough and tough settings (almost exclusively in America’s middle than the coasts) and varying twists on many classic western tropes. They also can all be found as part of Paramount’s TV lineup.

Here is a rundown of Taylor Sheridan’s TV shows, both on-air and in the works.

Sheridan-verse shows on-air

Yellowstone

Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, the owners of one of the largest cattle ranchers in Montana. But as varying threats attempt to encroach on their land, John Dutton and his children will go to all lengths to protect their family legacy.

Taylor Sheridan’s original TV hit started from humble beginnings but has grown into one of the most popular cable shows out there — Yellowstone season 4 had two episodes rank in the top 100 most watched TV programs of 2021 (best of any cable network).

Starring: Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill and Gil Birmingham.

How many seasons: Yellowstone is going into its fifth season.

Where to watch:

- In the US, new episodes of Yellowstone air on Paramount Network. You can catch up with Yellowstone seasons 1-3 on Peacock, with season 4 to arrive on Peacock March 28.

- In the UK, seasons 1-2 are available to rent on Prime Video.

1883

Isabel May and Faith Hill in '1883' (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

The driving motivation for the Duttons in Yellowstone is to protect the land that their family has called home for more than 100 years. How the Duttons came to that land is the story at the heart of the prequel series, 1883.

1883 follows James Dutton and his family — wife Margaret, 18-year-old daughter Elsa and 5-year-old son John — as they head west in search of land they can call their own in the last part of uncolonized America. They work alongside a wagon train led by a former Army captain that consists of immigrants looking for a new life.

Starring: Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissman, Audie Rick and James Landry Hébert.

How many seasons: 1883 season 1 has finished. Season 2 may be in the works.

Where to watch: Streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Mayor of Kingstown

Jeremy Renner in 'Mayor of Kingstown' (Image credit: Emerson Miller/ViacomCBS)

Mayor of Kingstown sees Sheridan branching away from the Dutton clan — instead, focusing on the McLusky family. The McLuskys are power brokers in Kingstown, Mich. — where the incarceration business is booming. The family serves both sides of the prison complex. Sheridan was a co-creator on this series with former Yellowstone cast member Hugh Dillon.

Starring: Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird and Aiden Gillen.

How many seasons: After its first season debuted in 2021, Mayor of Kingstown has been picked up for season 2.

Where to watch: Streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Sheridan-verse shows coming soon(ish)

1932

It's back to the Dutton clan for Sheridan's new show 1932. But this time it's another generation of Duttons at the center of the drama. As you can guess from clues in the title, this new show follows the Duttons during the Great Depression, Prohibition and a time of western expansion.

Things are still in the early development stage. While there’s been no word on casting, it’s probably fair to guess that the Duttons in 1932 will be the grandparents and parents of the Duttons of Yellowstone.

Starring: TBD

When will it debut: TBD

6666

Jefferson White at the 6666 ranch in 'Yellowstone' (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Another series that has direct links to Yellowstone is 6666. The Texas-based ranch, featured in Yellowstone season 4, will get its own stand-alone series. It's likely to star Yellowstone actor Jefferson White, whose season 4 arc saw him on the 6666 ranch for most of the season. But official details for 6666 are light at the moment.

The 6666 ranch (aka Four Sixes), is an actual ranch, which Taylor Sheridan part-owns .

Starring: TBD (although we think Jefferson White is a good bet)

When will it debut: TBD

The Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone (Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sylvester Stallone is finally making the move to TV/streaming — Sheridan managed to land the Rocky star to lead his new gangster series, The Tulsa King. The story focuses on an Italian mobster who is forced to reestablish his Italian mafia family in Kansas City, Mo. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Yellowstone season 5 storylines will tease The Tulsa King.

Starring: Sylvester Stallone

When will it debut: rumored fall 2022

Bass Reeves

David Oyelowo (Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cartier)

Sheridan is teaming up with David Oyelowo (Selma, The Girl Before). Sheridan will produce a series about the Black Wild West lawman, Bass Reeves, who was the inspiration for The Lone Ranger. Oyelowo is expected to star as Reeves, who is considered a legend of the American frontier.

Starring: David Oyelowo

When will it debut: TBD

Lioness

Zoe Saldana (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Based on a real-life CIA program, Lioness follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek) is attached to star as the head of the Lioness program. She's tasked with training, managing and leading the female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world’s most dangerous terrorists.

Saldana is also producing the series alongside Sheridan and Nicole Kidman.

Starring: Zoe Saldana

When will it debut: TBD, but production is scheduled to begin in June 2022

Land Man

Billy Bob Thornton previously worked with Taylor Sheridan in '1883' (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Another new Taylor Sheridan show is Land Man, which is based on Boomtown, an 11-part podcast. The series is set in the boomtowns of West Texas. It follows a crisis manager for an oil company amid the modern-day pursuit for riches in the world of oil rigs.



Land Man is described as an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that fuel a boom so big it reshapes our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton (Slingblade, Fargo, Bad Santa) has been tapped to star in the series.

Starring: Billy Bob Thornton

When will it debut: TBD, but production is not expected to start until 2023

Other Taylor Sheridan Projects

Taylor Sheridan may be working primarily in TV right now, but he is also an Oscar-nominated writer with an impressive list of movies as credits and the film format is one that he still dips his toe into.

Sheridan’s movie credits include writing the Emily Blunt/Benecio Del Toro thriller Sicario and its sequel Sicario: Day of the Soldado, writing the Chris Pine/Ben Foster/Jeff Bridges heist movie Hell or High Water (his Oscar-nominated screenplay), writing and directing the thriller Wind River (starring Marvel stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen), writing the Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse and writing and directing the Angelina Jolie movie Those Who Wish Me Dead.

He also is writing a new movie called Fast, which follows a former U.S. special forces officer who is recruited by the DEA to take down drug dealers who are protected by the CIA.

Get a glimpse of all that's coming up in the Sheridan-verse with this teaser trailer from Paramount Plus.