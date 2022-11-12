Cole Hauser, Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler, explains the show's popularity

Cole Hauser's impressive career has seen him star in an abundance of memorable movies, including School Ties, Good Will Hunting and Dazed and Confused. But over the last few years, he's been giving some of his best work in Yellowstone.

Throughout all four seasons of the Taylor Sheridan created series, Hauser has played Rip Wheeler, the ranch foreman, right-hand man, and enforcer for Kevin Costner's John Dutton. Ahead of the release of Yellowstone season 5, What to Watch spoke with Hauser about the neo-Western and what we can expect…

What to Watch: How is Yellowstone season 5 different to past seasons?

Cole Hauser: I would say a lot. I mean, obviously, I'm thrusted into taking care of the ranch, and being more of a foreman. I also don’t have the luxury of having John around. So there's a lot more on my shoulders, as far as the ranch is concerned. Also Beth and I are married. There's a lot of stuff going on. Obviously, with John Dutton trying to become the governor of Montana, there's a lot of politics as well.

WTW: What makes Yellowstone so popular?

CH: Obviously it starts with Taylor's writing. He’s somebody that doesn't write people perfect. What people enjoy is watching his storytelling, the way he tells stories and the characters and the development of them. He's also really smart about not spoon feeding the audience. He gives them little crumbs along the way each season. He continuously keeps the audience thinking, which I think is important.

WTW: What separates Yellowstone from other television shows?

CH: I don't watch any other shows. So I don't know. I only really watch Yellowstone. That and ESPN.

WTW: What’s your preparation for the role?

CH: I mean, it’s not the same as being a boxer or anything. You just have to go to the training camp and jump on a horse. You really need to get into horse shape. I did that. This year was like no other. I continue to just do the same thing and improve.

WTW: What’s the most challenging aspect of getting into horse shape this year?

CH: In the beginning of the season, there's 10 days of just riding. You get so sore. You know, getting back on the horse after six or eight months of being off, you just have to get through it. You put in the time and start roping again as well. Start cutting again, start moving cows. It really is part of what I love about the job.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

WTW: What do you want audiences to take away from Yellowstone season 5?

CH: I think Taylor did a great job of building the intrigue with the Dutton family. This year is kind of a special year for the growth of the characters. I love the way that Rip is continuously there for and supporting Beth. There's some really beautiful scenes between the two of us about the past and what we've gone through to get to where we are. There's also some amazing cowboy action this year, which you just don't see anymore. On set, we all call it cowboy porn. The reality is, this year, we do a lot of it. So the hardcore rancher cowboys that really love this show, they're gonna be very happy.

Yellowstone season 5 premieres on Sunday, November 13, with back-to-back episodes at 8 pm ET/PT on Paramount Network in the US. It then debuts November 14 on Paramount Plus in the UK.