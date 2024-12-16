Has the sun set on Yellowstone? The Yellowstone season 5 finale has officially aired, which has been billed by many as the series finale for the Taylor Sheridan-created western series. However, the show remains one of the most popular cable programs on right now, and fan interest definitely seems to be there for the series to continue. So, is there going to be a Yellowstone season 6?

A lot has been going on behind the scenes of Yellowstone since the first half of season 5 ended back in the early days of 2023. Series star Kevin Costner exited the show between the two halves of the season, which ultimately led to an announcement that Yellowstone would indeed end with the final batch of season 5 episodes. However, then came reports that there was still hope for a Yellowstone season 6, which could focus on fan favorites Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser).

Now that the Yellowstone season 5 finale has aired, where do things officially stand on the future of Yellowstone? Here’s what we know.

Are we getting a Yellowstone season 6?

Paramount has not made an official announcement as of publication, but multiple outlets have reported that Yellowstone is in line to continue. But rather than it being Yellowstone season 6, it would be a spinoff series starring Reilly and Hauser, though it is expected that Yellowstone would remain in the title.

Deadline was the first to report that Reilly and Hauser have closed deals to return as their characters for a spinoff series. This comes after speculation began in August that the two could be brought back to continue their characters’ stories. Right now they are the only confirmed members of the cast, though others from Yellowstone could be added as it continues to be developed.

If many of the same characters are potentially coming back and the story is going to follow the conclusion of Yellowstone season 5, why is the show being described as a spinoff rather than just Yellowstone season 6? The main reason for that likely revolves around who would have the streaming rights to the series.

Despite the show being distributed by Paramount Network, streaming rights for Yellowstone actually belong to NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Any continuation of the main series would mean those future episodes would still land on Peacock for streaming. However, making this upcoming show a new series allows for Paramount to keep it in house and have it stream on Paramount Plus at some point (unclear at this time if the spinoff would air on Paramount Network like its predecessor or become a Paramount Plus original series). That would allow it to join other recent shows created by Sheridan, including Yellowstone prequel 1883, Lioness, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown and more.

This is not the only show that looks to continue on the Yellowstone legacy. Another spinoff, The Madison, had previously been announced. Starring Michelle Pfeiffer, the series will focus on new characters but take place in the same universe as Yellowstone. We’re also set to get 1923 season 2, the Yellowstone prequel series that follows past generations of the Dutton family and stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, in February 2025.

Are you excited for a Beth and Rip-led series? Plus what did you think about the Yellowstone season 5 finale? Share your thoughts in the comments below.