Tulsa King season 3: everything we know about the Sylvester Stallone TV show

Sylvester Stallone’s reign as Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King isn’t over, as Paramount Plus has officially renewed the Taylor Sheridan-created series for Tulsa King season 3.

Tulsa King is one of five Paramount Plus originals from Sheridan that have aired over the last year, including Mayor of Kingstown season 3, Lioness season 2, Landman and 1923 season 2. Tulsa King season 3 now joins Mayor of Kingstown season 4 and Landman season 2 as Sheridan’s shows that are confirmed for another season (we're still waiting on word if there is going to be a Lioness season 3, while 1923 season 2 is still airing new episodes as of publication, so that’s TBD as well).

But let’s focus on Tulsa King season 3. Below you’ll find all the details we know right now about the latest season of the crime drama.

No release date was included as part of the Tulsa King season 3 renewal announcement, though it was shared that production is now underway.

Tulsa King season 1 premiered in November 2022, while Tulsa King season 2 premiered in September 2024 (the 2023 Hollywood strikes likely impacted the near two-year gap between seasons). With production just underway, if we’re going to get Tulsa King season 3 in 2025, our guess is it would premiere in the fall like its predecessors.

Whenever it debuts, Tulsa King season 3 is a Paramount Plus original series, so all episodes are going to stream on Paramount Plus. That’s also where you can watch the first two seasons exclusively in their entirety.

Tulsa King season 3 cast

Of course Stallone is set to return as Dwight. While Paramount Plus’ announcement didn’t confirm other cast members for season 3, all signs point to most of the other main stars of Tulsa King being back for this season, including Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, Vincent Piazza, Dana Delany and Annabella Sciorra. There’s also a good chance Tulsa King season 2 addition Frank Grillo returns in some capacity.

At the very least Starr confirmed his involvement in the new season in an interview with Collider, where he teased that there’s going to be “a lot of action” in the first two episodes based on the scripts that he has read thus far.

When official casting is announced and any new additions to the cast are shared we’ll update this post.

Tulsa King season 3 plot

(Warning, some SPOILERS ahead for Tulsa King season 2)

There are no concrete details being shared about the Tulsa King season 3 plot at this time, but we can take a few guesses at where things may be going based on how Tulsa King season 2 ended.

One of the big questions will be how Dwight’s relationship with New York plays out as Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi) is dead and Vince (Piazza) is now in charge. In Tulsa, Dwight also has a dangerous partner in Bill (Grillo).

But perhaps most importantly, in the final moments of the season Dwight is taken in his sleep and transported to a dark room, where he is told by a mysterious figure that Dwight now works for them (possibly the FBI).

Read our Tulsa King season 2 episode 10 recap for more details on where everything left off.

Tulsa King season 3 trailer

There is no trailer for Tulsa King season 3 at this time. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.

Tulsa King season 3 behind the scenes

Production on Tulsa King season 3 is taking place in Atlanta and Oklahoma.

The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, with its roster of executive producers including Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner