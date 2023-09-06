Mayor of Kingstown season 3: everything we know about the Jeremy Renner crime drama

The Mayor of Kingstown is back in action. Or at least he will be soon enough, as Mayor of Kingstown season 3 has been ordered, bringing back the Taylor Sheridan-produced, Jeremy Renner-led crime drama to Paramount Plus.

After Mayor of Kingstown season 2 ended in March 2023, the future of the show was up in the air, in no small part because of the serious injuries that Renner suffered on New Year's Day 2023. But, as reports indicate, the plan had always been to renew the series and with Renner ready to make his return to acting, the series has officially been given the green light to continue.

With all that in mind, here is what we know about Mayor of Kingstown season 3.

We know we're getting Mayor of Kingstown season 3, but a release date is a mystery for now. In addition to Renner's recovery, the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes for new labor contracts with studios will delay any work the series can get done on a new season.

The earliest we could imagine Mayor of Kingstown season 3 being ready is late spring/summer of 2024, but we can really only guess until outside circumstances are cleared up and Paramount Plus is able to provide their own details on an expected timeline.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 plot

Unsurprisingly, no plot details for Mayor of Kingstown season 3 are available at this point either, though we can infer a bit based on how Mayor of Kingstown season 2 ended. Note, some spoilers ahead.

Season 2 dealt with the aftermath of the prison riot that concluded season 1, with a big emphasis on the rivalry between Milo and Mike, and Mike's deteriorating relationship with Bunny. In regards to Milo, in the season 2 finale, the gangster faked his own death in a yacht explosion to gain some sort of upper hand on Mike and should be lurking in the shadows in this new season. With Bunny, he and his one-time friend Mike are truly at odds, which should be an interesting dynamic for them.

Some other things that need to be addressed are Miriam's injuries sustained in the finale, and the expected arrival of Kyle's baby.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 cast

No one has officially been confirmed for Mayor of Kingstown season 3 outside of Jeremy Renner, but the expectation is that most of the main cast will be back for the new season.

That should include Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway) as Miriam, presuming her character survived her injuries; Hugh Dillion (Yellowstone) as Ian; Tobi Bamtefa (Cheaters) as Bunny; Taylor Handley (Animal Kingdom) as Kyle; Emma Laird (The Crowded Room) as Iris; Derek Webster (CSI: Vegas) as Stevie; Hamish Allan-Headley (Law & Order: SVU) as Robert; and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) as Milo.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 trailer

We're a long way from a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 trailer being available. But the day when one does arrive, we'll add it here.

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown is a Paramount Plus original series, meaning that it is available to watch exclusively on the streaming platform. Anyone with a subscription can watch the episodes of the show at their own pace.