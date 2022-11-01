Mayor of Kingstown season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the Jeremy Renner series

The star-studded Paramount Plus original series returns as Mayor of Kingstown season 2 is on the way. Another entry in the Sheridan-verse, Mayor of Kingstown is a crime drama led by Jeremy Renner and a supporting cast headlined by Diane Wiest that debuted in 2021 on the streaming service.

Paramount Plus was quick to pick up the series for season 2, with this new season arriving less than a year later. Here is everything that you need to know about Mayor of Kingstown season 2.

Sign up for Paramount Plus here (opens in new tab)

New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown arrive on Paramount Plus January 15, 2023, in the US and Canada. UK and Australia Paramount Plus subscribers can start watching the new season a day later, January 16. Other international markets will get the show at a later date.

For Mayor of Kingstown season 1, Paramount Plus released the first two episodes at the same time, then went with a weekly release strategy. There is no indication at this time what the exact plans are for season 2, but we would think it’s a good chance it’ll be something similar.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2's debut in January makes it three Taylor Sheridan shows premiering on Paramount Plus over the next three months, with Tulsa King in November and 1923 in December. The TV creator also has 1883: Bass Reeves Story, Lioness and Land Man in the works with the streamer.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 plot

Mayor of Kingstown tracks the McLusky family in their home of Kingstown, Mich., where the jail is the only thriving business. This means that Mike McLusky’s (Renner) role as a go-between for those inside and those outside the jail makes him a very powerful man. However, it also puts a target on his back.

The first season culminated with a prison riot, with season 2 to explore its aftermath, as shown by the teaser below.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 trailer

Paramount Plus hasn’t released a full trailer, but they have shared a quick teaser that features a voiceover from Mike and the text, "The riots were just the beginning." Watch the teaser right here:

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 cast

Jeremy Renner returned to lead a TV series for the first time since 2009 with Mayor of Kingstown (in case you’re wondering, Hawkeye debuted a couple of weeks later). Best known for playing an Avenger and for roles in The Hurt Locker, The Town and Wind River, Jeremy Renner spoke on his Mayor of Kingstown character, Mike McLusky, as someone with a ferocity and moral code; someone who is trying to do what is right.

Back alongside Renner in Mayor of Kingstown season 2 is Academy Award-winner Dianne Wiest, who plays the McLusky matriarch, Miriam. The Bullets Over Broadway star admitted in an interview ahead of season 1 that Miriam probably isn’t the world’s best mom, with fans seeing why across the first 10 episodes.

Also returning for Mayor of Kingstown season 2 are Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen.

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown

If you want to catch up with Mayor of Kingstown or be sure you can watch season 2 when it arrives, you need to be a subscriber to Paramount Plus, as the series plays exclusively on the platform. Paramount Plus is available in the US, UK and other international markets. Paramount Plus is available as a standalone service, but US consumers can also sign up for the service through other platforms including Prime Video and now YouTube.