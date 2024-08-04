Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 10 recap: urban warfare

Over voiceover, Mike (Jeremy Renner) says his mother Mariam visited him in Kingstown prison just once and she had just one thing to say to him … survive. To do that he became someone unrecognizable, doing things inside that were evil. When he was released, he didn't know if he should be allowed out. But Mariam and the rest of his family were there. She hugged him, letting him believe he had shed the skin he wore in prison; that he could return to being the man he once was.

As he says this, a hoard of police cars drive to the middle of the bridge as a shootout is unfolding. Simultaneously, Mike wanders around Konstantin's (Yorick van Wageningen) blood covered boat. He throws his gun into the river and departs.

Here's what happens in Mayor Of Kingstown season 3 episode 10, "Comeuppance," the season finale.

Settling business

12 hours earlier, Mike tells Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) they’ll settle all business today. Mike is going to play dumb to the Russians and let them know the route Bunny’s gang are taking. But KPD will be there, and Mike will have them only shoot the Russians.

When Bunny says he wants to grow his territory, Mike tells him to just settle for Kingstown.

Kyle (Taylor Handley) asks Mike about attacking the guard for Tracy (Nishi Munshi). Mike did it to protect Kyle, because he’s the last good man in Kingstown.

Kareem wants out

Kareem Moore (Michael Beach) watches surveillance footage of the prison bombing with a gun in his hand. He sees Kevin Jackson (Denny Love) giving a signal to the sniper.

Confronting Kevin, Kareem tells him Bunny is not his family. He will use him and then throw him away.

Then, Kareem has an emotional phone-call with his family before going into the prison yard. He walks directly to Norseman (B Todd Johnson), who stabs him in the belly repeatedly. Dozens of other prisoners join in. Guards arrive, but Kareem is dead.

Evelyn increases the pressure

Ian (Hugh Dillon) is interrogated about shooting Charlie Reeves (Kenny Johnson), though he's told he should be cleared by the end of the week.

As he leaves, Evelyn (Necar Zadegan) wants to know how many times he took Charlie on these field trips. She already knows it was seven — six to look for bodies, one to go to the dentist, even though the prison has a dental plan. Evelyn says the day Ian took Charlie to the dentist, Morrissey was murdered. Ian goes on the defensive then runs out of the room.

Ian tells Mike about Evelyn putting pressure on him and finally admits Charlie killed Morrissey. Ian wants Mike to talk to Evelyn. But Mike predicts she's already investigating, so there's not much he can do, especially as Ian admits she could easily find footage of him being in Morrissey's neighborhood that day.

Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Taylor Handley and Hamish Allan-Headley in Mayor of Kingstown (Image credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +)

Mike, Ian, Kyle and Robert (Hamish Allan-Headley) gather. Robert tells Mike he has to shut Evelyn down or Robert will. Mike says the Russians are the priority. Robert gets mad, claiming Mike won't get involved because he's f***ing Evelyn. Ian leads Robert away to calm down. Even Kyle admits Evelyn is a problem. Mike says their job is to protect those that can't protect themselves, including Evelyn.

In the SWAT locker room, Robert reminds Kyle he's willing to do anything to stay out of prison, including killing Evelyn, Ian, or Mike. Kyle asks if he was brought onto SWAT so Robert could have leverage over Mike. Robert insists that's not the case, but Kyle can't help but worry.

Mike goes to talk with Evelyn. She makes her stance clear: she'd go through Ian to get to the greater evil that is Robert. If there's another way, she'll do it, but she doesn't see one.

Milo returns

Konstantin assumes Roman (Mark Ivanir) is dead. Iris (Emma Laird) asks if Konstantin will run, but he says he's shackled here, so they have work to do.

Ian and Mike find Roman's tortured dead body, but can't figure out who did it. Mike tells Konstantin he doesn't think it was the Aryans. Konstantin says he and Mike share a common enemy, insisting whoever bombed his mother's funeral and threw his bus of women off the bridge, must have done this, too. Konstantin believes Milo (Aidan Gillen) was responsible. Mike agrees. They decide not to change their plan and to just let Milo come to them.

Konstantin and Iris get on the boat, where they're greeted by Milo. Milo's guards kill Konstantin's protection. Milo has Iris call Mike using the phone he gave her. Konstantin realizes Iris is working with Mike.

When Mike picks up, it's Milo on the other end. He tells Mike where they are. Mike then gets a call from Ian about a shootout, but Mike prioritizes Iris.

Urban warfare

The shootout is between Konstantin's and Bunny's gangs, taking place on a bridge packed with civilians.

Robert leads the SWAT team to the bridge, telling them they don't know who is civilian and who is a gang member. KPD attacks the shootout from both sides, slowly taking over the bridge. Robert kills a gang member trying to surrender. Robert then turns his gun on an innocent civilian who's holding a weapon as he tries to protect his kid. Seeing this, Kyle shoots Robert to stop him.

Konstantin and Iris

When Mike arrives, Milo tells him he ran Kingstown from his cell, he can run it from the grave. Then he gives Mike a choice: let Iris go or watch her die in front of him. Konstantin pleads with Mike to let Iris go. Mike asks Iris what she wants to do? She wants to stay with Mike, but Milo says that's not an option. Milo will only allow Iris to leave if she kills Konstantin.

With Milo pointing a gun at her, Iris aims at Konstantin's head but she can't do it. It's only when Konstantin calls Iris her real name, Hannah, that she can finally kill him.

Milo has a new passport, license and bus ticket to anywhere ready for Iris. She's hesitant to leave, but Mike tells her to go and never look back, that there's nothing good in this town, or him.

Are Mike and Milo the same?

When gunfire starts outside, Mike takes the chance to fight Milo. Ian comes down to the boat and leads Iris away.

Alone with Milo, Mike drops his gun. Milo admits he bombed the cemetery and caused the drowning of the women on the bus. He believes he and Mike are the same. Mike thinks they've both crossed the point of no return.

When Milo brings up Mariam and says he is responsible for her death, Mike shoots Milo in the head and kills him.

Aftermath

Iris boards a bus and leaves Kingstown. When it makes a stop the driver goes to the back of the bus and finds Iris has died from what appears to be an overdose.

At the bridge, Ian tells Mike Kyle shot Robert. While Robert will survive, they have witnesses saying it was attempted murder. Kyle is arrested and driven away in the back of a police car.

Mike tells Evelyn they have to cut Kyle loose, calling it an accident. She can't do that. She warned Mike no one was immune to her cleaning up the city.

Mike retreats to his cabin, wondering if he still has the capacity for evil.

