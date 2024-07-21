Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 8 recap: the prison is attacked

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 8, "Captain of the Sh*t Out of Luck," opens on Merle (Richard Blake) telling his soldiers inside the prison he's pitted Mike (Jeremy Renner) against Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) and that Konstantin's (Yorick van Wageningen) time is running out. Merle says if anyone pushes back against them, there's no limit to the havoc they'll wreak. Mike may have stuff to live for, they have things to die for.

At the same time, a mysterious sniper watches the prison guards from the top of another building. A biker then drives by the prison, throws in a grenade and it explodes. He throws in several more grenades. When a guard tries to shoot the biker, the sniper kills him. Kevin Jackson (Denny Love) leaps out of sight of the sniper, as the carnage unfolds. The biker drives away, leaving the severely injured Merle and Norseman (B. Todd Johnston) to struggle to their feet.

What sort of new hell is being unleashed on the already beleaguered citizens of Kingstown? Read below to find out what happens.

Who blew up the prison?

Carney (Lane Garrison) updates Mike on the explosions. He suggests that Bunny was the mastermind behind the attack as Merle was one of the victims. After inspecting the scene of the crime and the type of military style weapons used, Mike also believes Bunny committed the attack.

Mike visits Merle in the hospital. Merle insists Bunny did it and shouts at Mike for not attacking Bunny when he told him to. Merle wants Bunny and all of his crew dead.

Mike lies, saying there's no way Bunny and his crew did it as they don't have the weapons. Mike instead tells him it must have been Konstantin. Merle asks what Mike's plan is? Mike wants to end Konstantin, but he'll take care of Bunny, too. He tells Merle to get better as he leaves.

Later, Bunny calls Kevin and says their plan didn't go accordingly because Merle survived. Bunny tells Kevin to convince Kareem (Michael Beach) he's not the number one target. He also tells Roe (Mystie Smith) and Trey (Brandon Faison) he's moving them to another city for their own protection.

Bunny's weapons

SWAT arrives at Bunny's hideout, but all the weapons have disappeared. Robert (Hamish Allan-Headley) blames Mike for warning Bunny, taking his frustrations out on Kyle (Taylor Handley). Robert gets so aggressive, insisting Mike is protecting Bunny, that he and Kyle almost get into a fistfight.

Mike admits to Ian (Hugh Dillon) he did in fact give Bunny a tipoff, adding all that matters is that Bunny is on the run and not selling drugs. Mike starts to smile, so Ian asks him what he's smiling about. But Mike doesn't answer.

Kareem wants to help

Kareem's wife Vanessa (Latarsha Rose) updates him on the mental health issues of their daughter. He promises to work out how to afford the therapy sessions required.

Worried about Kevin's reaction to seeing the attack unfold, Kareem offers to get him any help he needs, whether it's time off or therapy. He then zones out, realizing he should listen to his own advice.

Will Iris leave?

Mike calls Iris (Emma Laird), who finally picks up after missing numerous calls. She's at a hotel and he tells her to stand by the window, so they can see each other while they talk. He offers her the chance to stop working undercover, but she refuses. Then Konstantin drives up to the hotel, so Mike has to hastily depart.

Konstantin is there to apologize to Iris for being short with her over the deaths of the escorts. He wants her to leave Kingstown. Not for New York, but to build a future somewhere new, where he promises to leave her alone. She insists she's loyal to Konstantin and won't go anywhere.

Later, Roman (Mark Ivanir) tells Konstantin he’s organized for Iris to be cared for.

The alliance breaks

Two members of the Aryan Brotherhood visit Konstantin on his yacht. They tell him about what happened to Merle. In a surprise move, Konstantin shoots one of the Aryans dead.

Iris calls Mike and tells him Konstantin just killed an Aryan. Mike calls this a godsend. Iris says Konstantin's drug use is out of control and tells Mike of Konstantin's offer for her to leave. Mike thinks she should take it. But Iris says their job isn't done.

When Merle hears Konstantin killing one of the Aryan Brotherhood and allowing the other to live to tell the tale, Merle says it's time to fight back. Though he is still on the mend, as he throws up blood in his hospital bed.

Tracy turns to Mike

Nishi Munshi in Mayor of Kingstown (Image credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+)

Kyle notices that Tracy (Nishi Munshi) is acting differently and asks if he did anything wrong. She says she didn't sleep well, but her mind is focused on CO Breen's (Matthew Del Negro) threats.

When Tracy arrives at work, Cherry (Natasha Marc) is in a coma, having slipped into it overnight. Time will tell if she's permanently a vegetable.

Tracy goes to Mike's office and says the correctional officers are raping the inmates, including Breen raping Cherry, though she doesn't have any evidence. She reminds Mike that Mariam (Dianne Wiest) would never have given up any inmate. Mike asks if Breen touched her, which causes Tracy to burst into tears. He asks Tracy not to tell Kyle, then promises to take care of it.

Mike and Ian confront Breen outside of a bar. Mike hits Breen, then tells him he's being transferred out of the women's prison to Anchor Bay. He then punches Breen repeatedly. Ian has to pull Mike off the beaten Breen. They drive away.

New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 release Sundays on Paramount Plus.