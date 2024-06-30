Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5 recap: Iris gets a risky new job

Mayor Of Kingstown season 3 episode 5 opens up on a SWAT raid that includes Kyle McLusky (Taylor Handley). It turns out to be a training exercise, with Kyle killing the main suspect and impressing Robert Sawyer (Hamish Allan-Headley). Afterwards Kyle admits it feels really good to be working on SWAT.

Kyle is confirmed as a new member of the SWAT team, much to Mike McLusky's (Jeremy Renner) annoyance. Both Tracy (Nishi Munshi) and Mike tell him that Mariam (Dianne Wiest) would be incredibly proud, while Mike finally meets his nephew.

But while that violence in the SWAT drill might be fake, real bloodshed is just around the corner. Here's what else happens in the episode, titled "Iris."

Konstantin bothers Bunny

Evelyn (Necar Zadegan) tells Mike there were three more overdoses the night before. That's 18 in two weeks. Mike promises Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) is going to solve the issue.

Recent analysis revealed the drugs have meth and opioid from Russia in them, meaning Konstantin (Yorick van Wageningen) has been spiking Bunny's supply. Mike wants Evelyn to sit on the information, otherwise Bunny is going to go to war with Konstantin. Evelyn says it has already been spread to the authorities as a warning. Mike promises to fix it.

When Mike can't get hold of Bunny, he drives around Kingstown looking for him. He asks dealers and Bunny's cousin Rhonda (Nona Parker Johnson) for any information on where he might be, but no one knows anything; Mike can't help but briefly continue his flirtation with Rhonda from the previous season.

While he sees Mike's repeated calls, Bunny says it's too little too late, he's preparing for war. They have a huge arsenal of weapons, including grenades and assault rifles. Bunny tells his crew they're going to use all this to make a statement against the Russians.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Iris reunites with Konstantin

Iris (Emma Laird) pays a visit to Konstantin at Cavo. Inside, Konstantin is doing endless lines of cocaine by himself and getting increasingly annoyed at Milo's mishandling of the strip club and drug supply.

Iris gives Konstantin a warm hug and says she's missed him. Konstantin blames Milo for wasting Iris and the strip club, but he heaps praise on Iris, especially her fortitude. They clearly have a lot of history and a close connection. It turns out Konstantin even named her Iris.

As Mike pays an impromptu visit to Konstantin, he's shocked to see Iris there. He warns Konstantin about trying to undercut Bunny by poisoning his drug supply. Konstantin insists he's only trying to expand and grow his business. Mike tells Konstantin to back off.

Gunfight at Cavo

Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown (Image credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+)

Suddenly, with Mike and Iris still inside, Bunny's men run into Cavo and shoot it up with assault rifles, killing two of Konstantin's men in the process.

Ian (Hugh Dillon) wants to arrest Bunny, but Mike tells him not to, as he needs to find him first. Mike also asks Konstantin not to hit Bunny back. Konstantin says Bunny showed him who he is: reactionary and disorganized. Mike warns that if Konstantin fights back, the police will target him.

Bunny finally gets in contact with Mike, who scolds him for ghosting him and attacking Konstantin. Especially as he was there, which Bunny is shocked to learn about. Mike tells Bunny he needs to let him do his job. Bunny tells Mike to make sure the police stop Konstantin from getting close to him or his family.

Iris wants to help

Iris says she was at Konstantin's to grow closer to him so she can help Mike, as she knows him better than anyone. Konstantin wants Iris to work for her, but just at the front of house in Cavo. If Iris doesn't take the job, Konstantin will soon figure out her connection to Mike. Mike warns if they find out Iris knows him, Konstantin will kill her, reminding her what happened to Tatiana. She insists anyone who knows that is probably already dead.

Mike tells Iris to get any information that will stop the war from exploding. But she won't wear a wire, telling Mike to trust her.

From a distance, Mike and Ian watch Iris board Konstantin's yacht. While they wait, Ian admits he could never retire from this work, especially as the city is so torn up. Ian says he understands why Mike's trying to protect Iris, as it's something Mariam would have done.

As Iris and Konstantin do lines of cocaine, Iris says she'll work at Cavo as a hostess, promising to be better than Tatiana. Konstantin says Kingstown is just a detour and they'll return to New York once their work is done here. They then toast over the new job and do more drugs.

As speedboat pulls up alongside the yacht, Konstantin takes Iris out onto the deck. An exchange of bags is made, with Konstantin insisting they don't count out their supplies and money because he trusts who he works with. Konstantin then leads Iris away to a limo, as Mike and Ian drive away.

Konstantin and Iris continue to do drugs, adding ecstasy into the mix. Iris gets out at her motel as Konstantin drives away. Iris immediately calls Mike to tell her that she saw the Aryan Brotherhood giving cash for the Russian drugs. She then gets into bed.

As they drive, Ian spots something in the rearview mirror. He exclaims, "F***," as Mike tells him to, "Get the f*** out of here," and they drive away fast.

New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere Sundays on Paramount Plus.