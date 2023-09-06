Jeremy Renner returns to acting after accident with Mayor of Kingstown season 3

The announcement that Mayor of Kingstown season 3 has been renewed on Paramount Plus is not just news because the Taylor Sheridan-produced drama is coming back for another season, but because star Jeremy Renner is set to make his comeback after a serious snowplow accident in January 2023 that nearly cost him life and limb.

On New Year's Day of this year, Renner suffered 30 broken bones after getting run over by a snowplow while helping a family member get a stuck vehicle out of recent snowfall. Renner eventually shared updates on social media that revealed the extent of his injuries. The return of his physical health was always priority number one, but it is nice to now know that the Oscar-nominated actor known for The Hurt Locker and The Town, and perhaps best known for playing Hawkeye in the MCU, is going to get back to doing what he does best. Renner does not have any other confirmed projects at this time, at least according to IMDb.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 wrapped up in March. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Plus had actually renewed the crime drama for a third season a while ago, but delayed the official announcement until Renner was further along in his recovery (in May, Renner shared footage of him jogging on a treadmill on social media).

In Mayor of Kingstown, Renner plays Mike McLusky, who operates as a liaison between people inside and outside of his town's prison, which gives him both power but brings with it a high level of danger. The series also explores Mike's relationship with his family, including his mother, played by Dianne Wiest, and his younger brother Kyle, played by Taylor Handley. Other members of the cast include Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird and Aiden Gillen.

We don't know when Mayor of Kingstown season 3 may premiere. Renner's continued recovery certainly plays a part in this, but so do the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood over fair labor contracts. It is not clear if Sheridan and his co-creator/co-executive producer Dillon were able to get any scripts done before the writers' strike began in May.

You can watch both full seasons of Mayor of Kingstown exclusively on Paramount Plus right now. It is just one of the several Sheridan-produced projects on the streamer, including 1883, 1923, Tulsa King and Special Ops: Lioness.