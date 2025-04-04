The Capture season 3: cast, plot and everything we know

Get ready to return to the sinister world of Correction, because The Capture season 3 is on its way to our screens, with Holliday Grainger set to reprise her role as Rachel Carey.

The BBC has confirmed the return of the hit show based around the world of deepfakes and video manipulation employed by government agencies, with a host of new stars joining the cast.

The first two series of The Capture proved ratings hits for BBC One and the show's BAFTA-winning creator Ben Chanan says the new series will see Rachel Carey under more pressure than ever.

“I am delighted to join up with Holliday Grainger, Lia Williams, Ben Miles, Ron Perlman, and all our brilliant cast on The Capture again, and to welcome the fantastic Killian Scott to the fold," he says. "Previous seasons have seen Holliday’s Rachel Carey investigate others as their lives fall apart. Most of all, I am excited that Series 3 puts Carey at the heart of the conspiracy.”

Here's everything we know about The Capture season 3...

Filming is currently taking place in the South East of England, which means this one will probably be on our screens at some point in 2026. When we hear more, we'll be sure to let you know.

The series will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.

Danny Hart and Rachel Carey will return in season 3 (Image credit: BBC)

The Capture season 3 plot

A BBC synopsis explains how The Capture season 3 picks up the story a year after the end of the last series, with Carey coming under fire from unknown forces after exposing the Correction programme last time out...

"How do you protect the truth, in a world where lies are daily currency? And with the proliferation of deepfakes, how can we trust what we see?

"It’s been twelve months since Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service’s clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction.

"Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become acting head of SO15, determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system. And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness.

"The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media. The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings?

"Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?"

Joe Dempsie will star in The Capture season 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Capture season 3 cast

Holliday Grainger (Strike) will return as Rachel Carey, who seems to have been promoted from DCI to Commander in the time between series, while also taking temporary charge of SO15.

“I’m thrilled to be joining The Capture team once more for series three. Ben Chanan’s scripts are as electrifying as ever and I'm excited to be stepping back into 'Commander' Rachel Carey's world. (Spoiler alert!)”

Also returning are Ben Miles (The Crown) as Danny Hart, Lia Williams (His Dark Materials) as Gemma Garland and Ron Perlman (Hellboy) as CIA agent Frank Napier.

Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) is also back as BBC Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan, Ginny Holder (Holby City) returns as DI Nadia Latif, Nigel Lindsay (Safe) plays DSI Tom Kendricks once again, Tessa Wong (Black Mirror) reprises her role as DC Chloe Tan and Daisy Waterstone (The Durrells) is back as as Abigail Carey

Meanwhile there are a host of new stars joining the cast, including Killian Scott (Strike, Kaos, Dublin Murders) — who plays a "pivotal role" — Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch), Hugh Quarshie (Holby City) and Amanda Drew (Gangs of London).

The Capture season 3 trailer

There's no trailer for this one just yet, but we'l be sure to let you know as soon as one drops.