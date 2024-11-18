Tulsa King season 2 episode 10 recap: tying up loose ends

Tulsa King season 2 episode 10, the season finale, begins with Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) walks Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) through his huge weed farm. Cal owes Dwight for sorting out Jackie Ming (Rich Ting), so in return Dwight wants all of the weed farm. After reminding Cal the gangster life clearly isn’t for him, Cal agrees. As they leave the weed farm, Dwight tells Tyson (Jay Will) they need to stop leaving a trail of bodies wherever they go.

Will Dwight make peace with all of his enemies? Here’s what else happens in Tulsa King season 2 episode 10, “Reconstruction.”

Getting the house in order

Manny (Max Casella) comes back to the ranch, as he doesn’t have anywhere else to go. He apologizes to Margaret (Dana Delany) and Spencer (Scarlet Rose Stallone), saying he wants to get his family back so he asks for another chance. Margaret tells Manny he has to go to AA, but gives him his job back.

In New York, Vince (Vincent Piazza) calls Dwight to tell him he’s now in charge of the family. He also tells Dwight that Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi) is on his way to Tulsa with an ultimatum: he has to convince Dwight to kick up money to them. If he doesn’t, Chickie is not allowed back in New York. Vince says he hopes he and Dwight can work together moving forward, but Dwight hangs up on him.

Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) asks Dwight what he’s going to get for tipping him off to Jackie and for helping to kill Jackie’s gang. Dwight offers 25% of Cal’s business. But Bill wants 50%. Dwight won’t budge. Bill threatens Dwight as he walks away, saying he was there before Dwight, and he’ll be there after.

Chickie arrives in Tulsa

Frank Grillo and Domenick Lombardozzi in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Chickie wanders into Even Higher Plane and demands to speak to Dwight. He even threatens Fred (Justin Garcia-Pruneda) and Grace (McKenna Quigley Harrington) and kicks Bodhi (Martin Starr) out of his office. When a furious Dwight walks in, Chickie says he’s there in peace. Chickie is impressed by what Dwight has built, telling him he belongs in New York, not Tulsa. Chickie blames his dad for moving Dwight there. Chickie wants Dwight to come back to New York to take Vince out. Then they can run New York together.

Dwight says his life belongs in Tulsa. He then shares that he knows Chickie killed his father. Dwight tells Chickie to get out. As he departs, Chickie says he’s not going anywhere, as he’s not going to New York without Dwight.

Chickie then visits Bill and tells him he’s going to get back what is rightfully his. Over a drink, Chickie says Dwight is the root of all his problems, and Bill’s problems, too. Chickie tells Bill that they both look weak because they’ve not kept Dwight’s greed in check. Chickie wants to whack Dwight and he wants Bill’s help.

Chickie and Bill return to the casino to meet with Dwight and Goodie (Chris Caldovino). Chickie wants to repeat what Dwight has done in Tulsa to Iowa, Nebraska, and Arkansas. Dwight is worried about the three of them working together. When Dwight asks Bill what he thinks about it, Chickie cuts him off and tells Dwight not to worry about him. Bill then shoots Chickie in the head. He again asks Dwight for 50% of Cal’s business. Dwight agrees, saying he earned it.

A new problem

Mitch (Garrett Hedlund) completes his purchase of Donnie’s car dealership. Now he, Fred and Grace brainstorm ways to promote the car dealership. Grace makes Mitch’s commercial for Mitch Keller’s Car City.

The gang gathers together to watch the commercial. After which Dwight gives a speech saying he’s glad to see the gang looking so happy. He says that they’re now all involved in legit businesses and won’t have to look over their shoulders anymore. He also says that they’re going to get their fair share of all the businesses.

But Dwight may be wrong about that, as the FBI mysteriously requests Dwight’s files.

At 3 am, Margaret and Dwight sleep. Suddenly the door is kicked in by several men all dressed in black, carrying guns. They put a hood over Dwight’s head, lead him outside and put him in a van. Dwight is taken to a dark room, where a mysterious person tells him, “You work for us now.”

All episodes of Tulsa King are now streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.