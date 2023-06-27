Tulsa King season 2: cast and everything we know about the Sylvester Stallone series

Long live the king, as Sylvester Stallone's first-ever TV series is set to continue on Paramount Plus, with Tulsa King season 2 officially on the way. The Taylor Sheridan-created series is one of the most high-profile Paramount Plus original series to date.

Tulsa King season 1 premiered in November 2022, with a special broadcast on the Paramount Network of its first episode before the remaining episodes of the season played exclusively on Paramount Plus. That special broadcast drew the biggest rating for a new cable debut in 2022, besting even House of the Dragon season 1. It probably did help that Tulsa King had Yellowstone season 5 as a lead-in.

Still, Tulsa King received plenty of kudos on its own. Per Rotten Tomatoes , critics gave the show a 79% "Fresh" rating while 91% of viewers rated it positively. So clearly there's a fandom for Stallone’s first TV leading man role.

With that in mind, here is everything that we know so far about Tulsa King season 2.

There is no information on when Tulsa King season 2 may premiere. Tulsa King season 2 was officially renewed on November 30, 2022, while new episodes of the series were still airing.

It was reported in February 2023 that season 1 showrunner Terence Winter was exiting the show. Combine that with the ongoing writers strike and it is unclear just when Tulsa King may debut new episodes. At the very least, it has not announced an indefinite halt to production like another one of Sheridan’s shows, 1923 season 2.

Tulsa King season 2 plot

With the new showrunner coming in, it is hard to guess how the plot is going to develop for Tulsa King season 2, as no details are available at this time.

The series centers around gangster Dwight Manfredi, who after serving an extended prison sentence for his mob family is unceremoniously sent to Tulsa, Okla., and told to set up operations there. Once there, he begins the operation his way, with a crew of unlikely characters, to create his own criminal empire.

By the end of season 1, we saw that Dwight had indeed established himself in Tulsa, besting a local biker gang and separating himself from his former mob family back in New York. We can guess that season 2 will see more of Dwight building and protecting his empire, including from the feds who may be more interested in his actions now.

Tulsa King season 2 cast

Justin Garcia-Pruneda, Sylvester Stallone, Jay Will, Max Casella, Dashiell Connery, Jonathan Joss and Martin Starr in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King, with the role serving as Stallone's first leading man job in a TV series. Stallone, of course, is best known for playing iconic characters like Rocky Balboa and Rambo in those franchises, but more recently has also been seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Samaritan and The Suicide Squad.

There hasn't been any confirmation on who else may be returning for Tulsa King season 2, but the main cast for the first season included Andre Savage (I'm Sorry) as Stacy Beale, Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) as Bodhi, Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Tyson, Max Casella (The Tender Bar) as Armand, Dana Delany (Mayans M.C. season 5) as Margaret Devereux and Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound) as Mitch.

Tulsa King season 2 trailer

There is no trailer for Tulsa King season 2. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

How to watch Tulsa King

Tulsa King is a Paramount Plus original series, with all nine episodes of season 1 available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus. So to watch, you need to sign up for the streaming service directly, or you can add it as a channel on select services, including Prime Video.