Tulsa King season 2 episode 7 recap: Tyson seeks retribution

Tulsa King season 2 episode 7 begins with Tyson (Jay Will) sitting at the hospital with his family as they wait for an update on whether Mark (Michael Beach) survived the car explosion. When Tyson asks his mother if she wants a coffee, she ignores him. Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) and Goodie (Chris Caldovino) arrive. The rest of the Mitchell family don’t respond to them, too. The doctor says Mark survived, but only because he was halfway into the car.

After the doctor leaves, Tyson blames Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) for the attempted murder, screaming he wants him dead and insists he’ll do it himself. Tyson’s mother slaps him, calls him a two-bit gangster, then tells Tyson, Goodie and Dwight to leave.

Dwight tells Tyson they have to wait and confirm who it was before they retaliate. Dwight doesn’t know if it was New York or Kansas City. Tyson is furious at Dwight’s indecision. He says he didn’t sign up for this. Dwight asks what he didn’t sign up for. His response: “To be you.” Dwight looks disappointed.

Who was responsible for trying to blow up Dwight and Tyson? Will Dwight be able to hold back Tyson? Here’s what happens in Tulsa King season 2 episode 7, “Life Support.”

Who blew up the car?

Back at home, a worried Tina (Tatiana Zappardino) asks Dwight if the explosion is why he is pushing for the kids to be home-schooled. The FBI then knocks on Dwight’s door, asking Dwight who might have tried to blow up his car. But he remains tight-lipped.

The Even Higher Plane gang are all paranoid that they might be the next target. Goodie doesn’t think it was Kansas City and they don’t have enough information to confirm it was Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough). Dwight believes it was New York.

He calls Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi) and asks him straight out if he did it. Chickie says if he was planning to kill Dwight he’d put two bullets in the back of his head. Dwight asks to speak to Vince (Vincent Piazza), as he was at the Atlanta meeting, so they can discuss whether or not Bill did it. This obviously insults Chickie. Dwight asks Vince if he thinks Kansas City was responsible? But Vince doesn’t have a clue.

Dwight goes to Mark’s first customer from the day before the explosion. He pays the man to get the Ring camera footage. Bodhi (Martin Starr) is able to get the license plate of the white Prius that had been following Tyson. They see the car was from Oklahoma. Thanks to the help of driving instructor Paul Cheevers (Mike Iverson), Dwight learns the car is owned by AGV Imports.

Dwight asks Manny (Max Casella) if he’s seen Cal or his cronies driving a white Prius, quizzing him on his relationship with Cal. Manny says he’s caught in the middle of the pair. Dwight says there is no middle, just one side.

New York is in disarray

Chickie is still furious at Vince for going through with the Atlanta sit-down without him. It doesn’t help that Bill, after saying he wasn’t responsible for the explosion, asks for Vince. But Chickie won’t allow them to talk. Bill believes Chickie might have been responsible for the bomb, but is trying to put the blame on him. Bill tells Chickie to keep his name out of it.

Vince talks to gangsters from the other New York families in a bar. He praises what Dwight has done in Tulsa and insults Chickie. They ask if Vince wants to kill Chickie. Vince says he can make peace with Dwight, but not if Chickie is there. He wants to move Chickie aside. They tell him they have to think about it, but insist they’ll keep quiet, while also thanking Vince for not taking matters into his own hands.

Calming things down

Even Margaret Devereaux (Dana Delany) has heard about the explosion. Dwight thinks they should calm down their relationship, just to keep her safe. Margaret asks if they’ll ever have a normal relationship. Dwight says he and normal don’t mix.

But Dwight can’t resist calling up Margaret. Over a drink, she says tough times don’t last, but tough people do. She admits she wants Dwight. Dwight wonders if Margaret is afraid. She says a little, but calls it a turn-on, then invites him back to her place.

Elsewhere, Bill tells his crew he didn’t have anything to do with the explosion, but Dwight thinks that they did. The gang wants to take Dwight, Tyson, and the crew out. But Bill calls Dwight a major earner. It doesn’t make sense to take him out now. Maybe later, but not now.

Jackie blew up Mark

(Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Dwight pays a visit to Cal, who insists he has no idea about the bombing. Dwight tells Call he better not, otherwise he’ll burn all of his world to the ground. Jackie Ming (Rich Ting) sees them talk. Cal goes straight up to Jackie and asks if he had anything to do with trying to take Dwight out?

Yes, Jackie tried to kill Dwight by having Hanjin (Jenson Cheng) plant the bomb. Cal is furious as he believes Dwight means nothing in the big picture. Cal worries that Hanjin might tell Dwight the truth, if Dwight gets his hands on him. To put his mind at ease, Jackie kills Hanjin.

Cal and Jackie watch the white Prius being crushed.

Tyson wants vengeance

Tyson drinks alone at the casino bar. Mitch (Garrett Hedlund) has heard Tyson is going to drive to Kansas City to get revenge against Bill. Mitch warns him not to do it, saying Tyson is at a crossroads in his life. If he murders someone, it will change him as a person.

Tyson visits Mark, who is still unconscious in his hospital bed. He apologizes for not living the life his father wanted. But it’s too late for him to turn back now. If Tyson lets this go, he’ll never be able to look Mark in the eye again. He wishes he could trade places with him. He asks for his forgiveness and then departs.

Mark was able to hear what Tyson was saying. Mark tries to call Tyson but he doesn’t answer. Mark asks Dwight to help. Tyson answers Dwight’s call as he’s parked outside Bill’s house. Dwight tells him he has the address of the owners of the white Prius. It’s too late, though. Tyson doesn’t listen. When one of Bill’s men spots Tyson’s parked car outside his estate, he starts shooting at him.

Tyson returns fire. Tyson shoot’s Bill’s man, who crashes his car. Tyson then drives away as, over the phone, Dwight shouts out his name.

New episodes of Tulsa King season 2 premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus every Sunday.