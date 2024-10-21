Tulsa King season 2 episode 6 recap: Dwight sits down with his enemies

At the start of Tulsa King season 2 episode 6, Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) tells Tina (Tatiana Zappardino) and Joanne (Annabella Sciorra) he’s going to Atlanta to sort out an “issue.” Dwight is surprised when Tina knows he’s going for a sit-down with Bill and New York. Tina then insists she wants a gun. While he’s initially hesitant, Dwight asks Mitch (Garrett Hedlund) to teach Tina how to shoot a gun.

Mitch and Tina go to a range where Mitch teaches her how to use the weapon safely. She immediately gets the hang of the gun and the pair clearly enjoy spending time with each other. Later, when Dwight asks how it went, Mitch calls Tina a beautiful woman.

What else happens in Tulsa King season 2 episode 6, “Navigator”? Read on to find out.

Cal threatens Manny

A stressed Manny (Max Casella) visits Even Higher Plane to get some more gummies. A bruised Bodhi (Martin Starr) walks in and Manny can’t help but ask questions. Bodhi says being attacked is just one of the perks of working with Dwight. Bodhi eventually reveals getting attacked had something to do with Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough). Manny looks concerned.

Manny visits Cal. While he appreciates the $50,000 Cal has given him so far, Manny says Cal using the information he’s provided him to hurt Dwight and his crew is putting Manny in danger. Cal calls Manny a child and stupid for not knowing the consequences of his actions. Manny says he doesn’t want to help Cal anymore, because Dwight is too dangerous.

Cal insists he’s even more dangerous. He says he now owns Manny. He also threatens to have him skinned alive, adding that if Manny doesn’t continue to help, he’ll rip out his tongue and have it sent to his children.

But Cal has some problems of his own. After seeing how beaten his guards were by Dwight and his crew, Jackie (Rich Ting) is furious at Cal. Jackie thinks having bruised guards makes them look weak and says Cal is costing them money because of the medical bills. Jackie reminds Cal that growing weed is their business, not settling his petty battles. Later, Jackie tells Cal to solve the Dwight problem once and for all, explaining that you don’t defeat an enemy by using half-measures.

The sit-down

At airport security in New York, Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi) forgets he has a gun holstered to his ankle. Airport security arrests Chickie, leaving Vince (Vincent Piazza) to go to Atlanta alone.

In an Atlanta soul food restaurant, Dwight, Goodie (Chris Caldovino), Bill (Frank Grillo) and his right-hand man wait for Chickie and Vince’s arrival. They’re surprised when Vince arrives alone. He explains Chickie was detained at LaGuardia airport.

The sit-down begins regardless. Bill says Tulsa belongs to Kansas City and has done so for decades. He also complains that Dwight won’t even entertain a reasonable offer, even though he has no backing or crew. Bill calls Dwight an outsider. Dwight, unsurprisingly, doesn’t agree. He says Bill didn’t even know it existed until Dwight arrived. Dwight was sent to Tulsa against his will by New York, so if Bill is owed a debt, then it’s New York who owes it to him. Bill insists he’s owed money and a man, after Dwight murdered Carlo.

Vince says Dwight should cut Bill into his weed business. Dwight offers 15% off the top of the weed business, in exchange for Bill providing security and distribution if needed. Bill says he can live with the deal. When Bill asks Vince what New York has to offer, Vince says they have fake Ozempic. Bill makes a crack about how far New York has fallen.

Dwight and Bill shake on the deal. When Vince asks what New York gets, both Dwight and Bill just walk away. New York is getting nothing.

Vince returns to New York. Chickie assumes the meeting was rescheduled, but Vince explains it took place anyway. Chickie is furious. Vince details that Dwight will now kick in money to Kansas City, while New York will give Bill some fake Ozempic, but nothing is coming back to New York. Chickie’s rage increases, calling Vince stupid. Vince fights back, saying he wasn’t the one who got arrested at the airport. The pair nearly come to blows. Vince leaves.

Back in Kansas City, Bill regrets caving in to Dwight and the deal that he’s made. He thinks he’s been screwed.

Car problems

(Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

After the fight with Cal and Jackie’s gang, Dwight and his crew are concerned about retaliation. Bodhi closes the store early. Dwight warns Tyson (Jay Will) to constantly be on the lookout. Tyson even spots a car that’s been following him.

When Mark Mitchell’s (Michael Beach) car doesn’t start, Tyson calls Dwight, who says it’s OK that they use his car for Mark’s plumbing work.

Tyson drives Mark to his plumbing jobs. At the first house, Tyson is surprised to learn Mark is paid in chilli rather than cash. After an exhausted Mark leaves his final job, Tyson calls Dwight. Tyson wants to buy Dwight’s car and give it to his father. Dwight agrees. Mark is delighted. Father and son emotionally embrace.

But the next morning, when Mark goes to start the car, it explodes in front of Tyson.

New episodes of Tulsa King season 2 premiere Sundays on Paramount Plus in the US, Mondays in the UK. All episodes are streaming on Paramount Plus.