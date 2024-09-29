Tulsa King season 2 episode 3 recap: Dwight has his day in court

Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) practices his opening remarks for court to the Even Higher Plane gang, insisting Stacy (Andrea Savage) knows he never tried to bribe anyone and he is 100% not guilty. Jimmy the Greek (Glen Gould) reminds Dwight he just needs to convince one person to see his point of view. Dwight's confidence dissipates when he realizes everyone is high. Bodhi (Martin Starr) asks Dwight what he expected, since he held the mock trial in a weed shop.

What else happens in Tulsa King’s season 2 episode 3, "Oklahoma v. Manfredi?" Take a look below to find out.

Manny gets some much-need help

Manny (Max Casella) meets his wife Clara (Stephanie Kurtzuba) and her lawyer to discuss their divorce settlement. Clara only wants Manny to see the kids on weekends. Manny loses his cool, as he's being screwed over financially, losing his house and now he's not allowed to see his kids. But Clara blames him for picking Dwight over his family. Manny reluctantly agrees to her terms.

Thresher (Neal McDonough) pays a visit to Margaret's (Dana Delany) ranch. He asks if she and Dwight are an item, then Thresher wonders why he and Margaret never got together. She says there's more class in Dwight's pinky finger than Cal's entire body. Margaret tells Cal he has to deal with Manny from now on.

Cal calls Manny over to his mansion, where he asks him about his relationship with Dwight. When Manny admits he's in huge debt, most of which he owes to Dwight, Cal says he likes to help people, then gives Manny $30,000 in cash. He tells Manny to take the money, then suggests maybe one day he can return the favor.

Later, Manny gives Dwight an envelope with $10,000 inside.

Even Dwight has to deal with HOA

Tina (Tatiana Zappardino) and Joanne (Annabella Sciorra) move their furniture into the new house. Dwight meets Wesley (Dan Bakkedahl), the head of the HOA, who points out the garage door being open for longer than 20 minutes means he has to be fined $100. On the morning of his trial, Wesley fines Dwight $150 because his trash receptacles are overflowing. Wesley then learns on the news that Dwight is a mobster. He immediately tells Dwight the fines are being waived and he doesn't have to worry about receiving any more.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, Tina watches Mitch play guitar and suggests to Joanne that she's got a crush on him.

Dwight's trial

At the trial, Dwight calls his only witness to the stand, Stacy. He tells the jury how they first met, recalling they did so at a bar, went to a strip club, then went back to his hotel, where they talked, got to know each other and had sex. She left the next morning because of their age gap. But Stacy returned after someone shot at Dwight and they became more friendly, confiding in each other. She later took a bullet meant for Dwight.

Dwight asks Stacy if someone did all of this for her, would she be grateful. She admits she probably would be. Dwight says the alleged million dollar flash-drive, which the government can't prove was from him, would have been his way of saying thank you.

Dwight says he never asked for anything from Stacy after he allegedly gave her the million dollars. He asks Stacy, and the court, if there's a law that says it's a crime to want to do something nice for somebody, even if they are an agent.

Afterwards, Stacy tells Dwight he did a nice job. She lets him know she's being transferred to Anchorage, Alaska. Stacy tells Dwight that both of their lives have been failures.

The verdict comes back and Dwight is found not guilty. He tells the waiting press he plans to stay in Oklahoma.

Dwight meets Bill

Frank Grillo and Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi) calls Goodie (Chris Caldovino) and says that Bill Beviliqua (Frank Grillo) is going to meet them, reminding him it's time for Dwight to be replaced. When he hangs up, Mitch (Garrett Hedlund) asks who was calling. Goodie overreacts, insisting it was a spam call. He immediately apologizes to Mitch, but Mitch is suspicious.

Dwight and Goodie sit down with Bill and his right-hand man Carlo, who have come from Kansas City. Bill asks Dwight if Chickie ever told him that Tulsa belongs to him. Dwight immediately corrects Bill, saying Tulsa now belongs to him. Bill says his family has owned Tulsa since the start of the last century. Dwight insists only people who have the balls to take something own it. Regardless, Bill wants a piece of the casino and everything Dwight owns.

Dwight tells Bill that he only noticed Tulsa because Dwight started making money there. He tells him to go back to Kansas City, where he surely is making plenty of money. Bill insists that someone has to start kicking up money to him, he doesn't care if it's Dwight or Chickie. Dwight says he doesn't answer to Chickie, or anyone.

Bill departs, telling Dwight he'll send Carlo back with another proposition.

Chickie's plan

Goodie informs Chickie that Dwight and Bill didn’t see eye to eye. Chickie says Carlo is coming back to the casino, all Goodie has to do is get Dwight outside, he'll take care of the rest.

At the party to celebrate Dwight's victory, Goodie says Carlo is out back. When he gets outside, Carlo and Goodie talk. As Carlo addresses Dwight, Goodie stabs Carlo in the chest, seemingly defying Chickie and siding with Dwight. Big Foot then appears from around the corner and strangles Carlo with a wire. Carlo is murdered. Tyson comes outside, sees everything, and offers his help in disposing of Carlo's body.

Dwight comes back inside and offers to dance with Margaret, who spots and then wipes a speck of blood off his cheek. They dance and then spend the night together.

The next morning, Bill opens his gates to find Carlo’s carcass in a body with a Bred 2 Buck menu in his hand.

New episodes of Tulsa King premiere on Paramount Plus on Sundays in the US and Mondays in the UK.