Tulsa King season 2 episode 2 recap: it's Dwight against everyone

Tulsa King season 2 episode 2 begins at the Bred 2 Buck Saloon. Mitch (Garrett Hedlund) and his band play to a packed house, while Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) sits proudly in the middle of the casino, smoking a cigar, surrounded by his posse. After losing a hand at Blackjack, a gambler eyes up Dwight as he leaves.

Is this just a satisfied customer impressed by Dwight’? Or was someone sent there on a scouting mission? Take a read of the recap for Tulsa King season 2 episode 2, "Kansas City Blues," to find out:.

Tina wants a new start

Federal officers and reporters wait outside the hotel for Dwight to exit. When Tyson (Jay Will) goes inside to seemingly get him, Dwight slips outside of a side exit into Tina's (Tatiana Zappardino) car.

Later, Dwight and Tina go to check out a huge house in Tulsa, which she ultimately decides to rent. Still, Tina tells her Aunt Joanne (Annabella Sciorra) she feels stupid uprooting her life and that of her kids to move to Tulsa, especially since Dwight might end up in jail. Joanne says she'll fly out from Brooklyn to help the recently divorced Tina settle.

When Bodhi (Martin Starr) throws an opening party for Even Higher Plane, Dwight brings Joanne along. She is left hugely impressed by the establishment. Singer and rapper Jelly Roll attends and uses the building's recording studio, even after Dwight mistakes him for a janitor.

Manny looks to stay afloat

A desperate Manny (Max Casella) discusses how to raise money quickly with Tyson. They decide to steal catalytic converters from cars. On their way out, Dwight reminds Manny about this week's payment. Manny says he's working on it. Dwight tells him to work harder.

Manny, Tyson, Grace (McKenna Quiqley Harrington), Mitch and Big Foot (Cash Flo) steal every converter from Donnie's (Steve Witting) car dealership, knowing they can sell them for $200 each because of the platinum inside. When Donnie realizes what has happened, he pays a visit to Dwight, who offers to protect the dealership in return for two cars for Joanne and Tina.

Dwight's wind farm stalls

Dwight visits Harlan (JD Walsh) in prison to negotiate buying his wind farms. Harlan says it'll cost at least $12 million for Dwight to buy the land, finish building them and run them. Dwight offers $7.5 million, while also promising to protect Harlan in prison. Harlan accepts.

Dwight visits a bank to get a loan for the $7.5 million, but they are only able to give him $3 million. Even then Dwight needs to provide a number of other documents that he doesn't have. Not even his charm can convince the bank manager to overlook them.

Court maneuvering

Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) asks the US Attorney Denny McGrath (Paden Fallis) to take care of Dwight by putting him away before he can grow more powerful. Denny promises to do so.

In court, Dwight tells the judge he will be representing himself, as he has enough experience from his years in jail. Denny ends up replacing the prosecution, which surprises the judge as it's such a minor case.

Bodhi helps Dwight prepare for jury selection. He tells Dwight to aim for female jurors that are widowed or divorced and aged 35-67, as they will be more sympathetic to Dwight because of his relationship with Stacy.

Joanne is worried Dwight is representing himself. He explains he's already paid for an expensive lawyer before, and all he got was 25 years in jail. Joanne warns Dwight Tina won't be able to handle him going to prison again. In response, Dwight looks to make a deal with Denny. He wants to pay a fine or do community service, but not go to jail. Denny says that won't be possible. While in the office, Dwight notices Cal Thresher has been in contact with Denny, realizing they're in cahoots.

The 'We Hate Dwight' club

Chris Caldovino in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

With reporters still outside of his hotel, Tyson takes Dwight to his house to sleep. Over breakfast, Tyson's father Mark (Michael Beach) sees that Dwight is on the front page of the newspaper because his business is expanding. Mark worries about the impact Dwight is having on Tyson. When Mark storms out, Dwight sees another headline in the paper, "Chinese Organized Crime Infiltrates US Marijuana Market," and he looks furious.

Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo), the leader of the Kansas City mob, is visited by the gambler who eyed Dwight. He says they're running a successful operation. Bill wants to send a message, as Dwight is running his criminal enterprise on Bill's territory. So Bill calls Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi) to discuss Dwight's encroachment. Chickie says he needs a day or two to sort it out.

Chickie calls Goodie (Chris Caldovino), telling him he's joining up with Bill to take Tulsa back from Dwight. Chickie wants Goodie to join them. If he helps to take Dwight out, Goodie will get to run Tusla. Goodie is immediately interested and Chickie promises to be in touch with further details.

New episodes of Tulsa King season 2 premiere every Sunday on Paramount Plus.