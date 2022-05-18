Tulsa King: release date and everything we know about the crime drama

Sylvester Stallone is starring in his very own TV show for the first time with Tulsa King, teaming up with Taylor Sheridan for the crime drama that is a Paramount Plus original series. While Sheridan is on board as the creator and executive producer, Emmy-winning writer Terence Winter (The Sopranos) is serving as the series showrunner and writer.

Tulsa King is just one of many projects that Taylor Sheridan has lined up with Paramount. The "Sheridan-verse" includes Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming series 1932, Lioness and The Bass Reeves Story. But Tulsa King is the next new series coming from the busy TV producer.

Here is everything we know about Tulsa King.

Tulsa King premieres on Sunday, November 13, on Paramount Plus with its first two episodes, with one episode releasing on subsequent Sundays.

However, you won’t need a Paramount Plus subscription to watch the first two episodes of Tulsa King. The debut episode is going to simulcast on Paramount Network following the Yellowstone season 5 premiere on November 13, then the second episode will do the same on November 20. All remaining episodes are going to be exclusive to Paramount Plus.

What is the Tulsa King plot?

Tulsa King is a crime drama taking place in Tulsa, Okla. Here is the official synopsis:

"Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

Who is in the Tulsa King cast?

Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King as Dwight Manfredi. The Rocky, Rambo and The Expendables star has never had his own TV series, though he has appeared as a guest star on a few, including Las Vegas, Kojak and Police Story. Stallone spoke about what drew him to taking on his first TV role in the video below.

While Stallone headlines Tulsa King, he is joined in the series by the likes of Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), AC Peterson (Superman & Lois) and Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs Billie Holiday).

Is there a Tulsa King trailer?

Tulsa King is currently in production and as of right now there isn’t a trailer for the show. But we will be sure to update this page as soon as there is one.