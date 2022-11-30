Tulsa King season 2 on the way on Paramount Plus

Get used to seeing Sylvester Stallone on TV, as his series Tulsa King has officially been renewed for a second season on Paramount Plus. The announcement that there is going to be a Tulsa King season 2 was first shared by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

Tulsa King is a Yellowstone spinoff series created and co-written by Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter. Stallone stars as Dwight Manfredi, a lifelong member of the mafia who has just been released from prison after 25 years when the series begins. Refusing to divulge any info against his mafia family, Dwight is expecting to be recognized for his loyalty, instead he is exiled to Tulsa, Okla. However, Dwight soon realizes that he can create a criminal empire of his own in the midwest city.

In addition to Stallone, the Tulsa King cast consists of Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and Garret Hedlund.

Tulsa King premiered on November 13 exclusively on Paramount Plus, with episodes releasing weekly. It also got traditional broadcast airings on Paramount Network on November 20 and November 27 after episodes of Yellowstone season 5. This helped Tulsa King score the biggest series debut on cable this year of 3.7 million viewers, per Nielsen, which actually beat out House of the Dragon.

Taylor Sheridan has been able to parlay the growing popularity of Yellowstone into success like Tulsa King, which is just one of the series that make up the playfully called "Sheridan-verse." Others include direct Yellowstone prequel series like 1883 and 1923, as well as more thematically similar spinoffs like Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. Though Stallone has teased that he would like to one day have a cameo on Yellowstone, it isn't clear if that would be with his Tulsa King character; though a second season does increase the chances a bit.

Tulsa King and other Sheridan-led projects have become some of the flagship titles for the Paramount Plus streaming service, which includes other Paramount Plus original series like the newest entry into the Star Trek franchise, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Halo and The Good Fight.

As far as when viewers can expect Tulsa King season 2, that is TBD. There are still seven more episodes of Tulsa King season 1 set to be released on Paramount Plus.