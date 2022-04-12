Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds sees Paramount again adding to their expansive Star Trek universe.

Other franchises, to name a few, include Star Trek: Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks and Prodigy.

Following the success of Star Trek: Discovery season 2, and the popularity among Trekkies of a certain Captain Pike (though we suspect actor Anson Mount’s jawline has more to do with it), the Star Trek studio finally gave in to fan demand and green lit this latest spin off.

So, with strange new worlds on the TV horizon, it’s time to swat up before settling in. Ready to find out everything we know? Hit it.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will warp its way onto TV screens in the US via Paramount Plus on May 5, 2022, just as Star Trek: Picard season 2 airs its final episode. For UK viewers, it’ll likely stream on Paramount Plus when it launches in the region later this year, assuming all goes to schedule. The streamer will also air Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season, the first time the show has moved from its original UK home on Netflix.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds plot

While we anticipate Strange New Worlds being a relatively friendly gateway into the Star Trek universe for the uninitiated (unlike Picard for example), there’s a bit of background it’s good to be aware of. The show’s main man, Captain Pike, was Star Trek’s very first captain, appearing in a long-unseen pilot episode of The Original Series entitled “The Cage” (the episode finished filming in 1965 but was not seen by audiences until 1986, via home video) set in the year 2254.

William Shatner’s iconic Captain James T. Kirk then took over, with Pike (having suffered a debilitating accident) popping up again mid-way through season 1 for a farewell double-bill appearance. Shenanigans with fan favorite Lieutenant Spock ensue, leaving Pike to live out a pain-free life on the planet Talos IV from the year 2267 onwards.

How is this relevant? Well, Strange New Worlds takes place in the years between Pike’s adventures in Discovery’s second season, circa 2257, and his final days in The Original Series, so there’s a lot of ground to cover and not a lot of precedent, which we think bodes well for some out-of-the-borg-cube thinking.

As far as current intel into the series’ plotlines goes, there’s not much out there on the spatial distortions, subspace sandbars and unidentified anomalies our new crew are due to encounter, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to get excited about. Series co-creator Akiva Goldsman confirmed Strange New Worlds will take on a near-fully episodic approach (heads up The Next Generation and Voyager fans), confirming there will be, “room to meet new aliens, see new ships, visit new cultures.” The one thing that will break the episodic structure? Character arcs.

(Image credit: CBS)

From the teaser material available, there are a few hints as to what to expect. The poster and a trailer show Pike’s transition from his idyllic home in the Mojave desert to the bridge of the Enterprise. We know his two trusty subordinates from Discovery – Science Officer Spock and First Officer ‘Number One’ (real name Una Chin-Riley) – will be by his side. Some iconic legacy characters return here too, including Nyota Uhura (famously played by Nichelle Nichols in The Original Series and Thandi Newton in the alternate timeline films of 2009, 2013 and 2016) as well as Nurse Chapel, who assisted Dr McCoy in The Original Series sickbay.

There’s also a new addition we’re particularly excited to meet however, and that’s Chief of Security La’an Noonien-Singh, whose surname will trigger Trekkie memories of Ceti eels (think hard-skinned killer leeches) and one of the best space showdowns in Star Trek — perhaps even sci-fi film — history. Whether or not she’s related to Khan Noonien Singh, a genetically-engineered superhuman and the show’s most memorable villain, is yet to be seen, but it’s certainly a thrilling prospect (for the avoidance of doubt, we’re referring to Khan in Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan, not the alternate timeline Khan of Star Trek Into Darkness).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast

The headline cast here remain those from Discovery, namely Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn as Pike, Spock and Number One. Jess Bush plays Nurse Christine Chapel, Celia Rose Gooding takes on Cadet Nyota Uhura and Christina Chong plays La’an Noonien-Singh. Pilot Lt. Erica Ortegas is played by Melissa Navia and sickbay is manned by Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. Bruce Horak will feature as a recurring guest star as Andorian officer Hemmer.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Anson Mount unveiled it to the internet on his Twitter feed on April 3, 2022. Check it out below:

Who’s ready to seek out #strangenewworlds ? ⁦@StarTrekOnPPlus⁩ pic.twitter.com/DnUoMrOITkApril 3, 2022 See more

Will there be more seasons?

Affirmative. In January 2022, five months before season 1 had even aired, Paramount confirmed a season 2 was going ahead. Only a few months later they assigned their Captain Kirk (The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley, a great shout) and began shooting. They clearly have confidence Strange New Worlds is going to be a hit, and from what we’ve seen, we’re inclined to agree…