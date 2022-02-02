'Star Trek: Picard' season 2 — release date, trailer, cast, plot, and everything we know

After a bit of a wait Star Trek: Picard season 2 is almost here!

Filmed back-to-back with the third season (due to air in 2023), this second outing of the retired Starfleet officer sees Sir Patrick Stewart's beloved Captain going boldly into the past.

Trapped in an alternative timeline, he and his crew are locked in a race to save the galaxy from one of Picard's greatest foes: Q.

To face down his new trial, Picard turns to old and new friends to try and put an end to Q's scheme.

Here's everything you need to know about Star Trek: Picard season 2...

In the US, Star Trek: Picard season 2 will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The premiere episode will arrive on Thursday, Mar. 3, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The series will then air worldwide on Prime Video on Friday, Mar. 4. New episodes of the 10-episode second season will drop weekly every Friday.

The series will air on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada.

Amazon Studios has also unveiled a new poster for the series, which you can see here:

Patrick Stewart and John de Lancie will face off once again. (Image credit: Amazon)

'Star Trek: Picard' season 2 cast

Star Trek: Picard naturally sees legendary actor Patrick Stewart reprising his role as his Star Trek: The Next Generation character, Jean-Luc Picard in his next chapters in life.

He's not alone, though as there's a load of stars set to join him for the new season. Expect to see Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Orla Brady as Laris, Isa Briones as Soji Asha, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal "Chris" Rios, Brent Spiner as Altan Inigo Soong, and Annie Wersching as classic Star Trek villain, The Borg Queen.

Excitingly, there are two special guest stars lined up for the new season. Academy award-winner Whoopi Goldberg is set to return to her iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation role as Guinan, with fellow TNG alum John de Lancie back to play the nefarious Q.

'Star Trek: Picard' season 2 plot

The logline for Star Trek: Picard season 2 explains that the next leg of Picard's adventure sees him thrust back into the past, facing a new test from Q, one of his most powerful enemies.

It reads: "Season two of Star Trek: Picard takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes."

Is there a trailer for 'Star Trek: Picard' season 2?

Yes! Star Trek: Picard season 2's official trailer was released on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, and it gives us a little taste of what to expect from this latest chapter in Captain Picard's life.

It looks like the stakes are higher than ever before. Picard and his companions are stranded in the 21st century after Q broke the very fabric of reality. We see Picard haunted by his memories, reuniting with Guinan and Q, and his crewmates battling for survival on Earth and in deep space.

Take a look at the action-packed trailer below: