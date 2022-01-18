Paramount Plus 'Star Trek' shows all getting new episodes in 2022

Paramount Plus is going boldly into 2022, announcing new release dates for its group of Star Trek original series — Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy. In addition to release dates, four out of the five shows have also earned 10-episode season renewals from the streaming service.

The Star Trek series have become some of the flagship Paramount Plus original series, tapping into the passionate fan base with shows that focus on new and familiar characters, as well as expand into animation targeted for both adults and kids.

Star Trek: Discovery was one of the first new Star Trek original series, debuting when Paramount Plus was still CBS All Access. Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery is set to debut on Paramount Plus Feb. 10, but fans can rest assured in knowing that there will definitely be a season 5, as the show was renewed. Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and Anthony Rapp.

Star Trek: Picard is set to return for its second season on March 3. Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in this original series, alongside Alison Pill, Isa Briones and Jeri Ryan. Star Trek: Picard is already in production for its third season.

The latest Star Trek original series on Paramount Plus, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will have its premiere on May 5 and has already been renewed for a second season. A prequel to the original Star Trek series from the 1960s, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Etha Peck.

On the animated side, Star Trek: Lower Decks is going to return for season 3 with 10 new episodes in summer 2022. The series, featuring the voice work of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero, has also been renewed for a fourth season.

Star Trek: Prodigy, meanwhile, is currently in the middle of its first season’s first half, with that capping off with episode 10 on Feb. 3. The second half of season 1, featuring another 10 episodes, is expected to debut on Paramount Plus later in 2022. Following a group of teens that stumble upon a derelict Starfleet ship, Star Trek: Prodigy features the voices of Brett Gray, Rylee Alazraqui, Jason Mantzoukas and Kate Mulgrew.

All of these shows are exclusively available on Paramount Plus, which consumers can sign up for with a 30-day free trial, after which they will be charged either $4.99 per month for an ad-supported version or $9.99 per month for an ad-free version (which also includes access to their local CBS station).