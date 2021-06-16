‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 2 teases launch with new trailer

The Star Trek universe continues to grow on Paramount Plus, including the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard, which has just released a new trailer that shows the first footage from the new season.

Star Trek: Picard brought back Trekkie favorite Jean-Luc Picard played by the great Sir Patrick Stewart, who comes out of retirement in season one to once again help Starfleet. Both new threats and secrets from the past confront Picard and his new crew.

A teaser for season 2 was released back in April that helped set the mood for what season two will bring, including Picard monologuing about time and then a Queen of Hearts playing card disintegrating till all that was left was a solitary “Q.”

As many speculated at the time, the new trailer confirms that this was a reference to the Star Trek: The Next Generation character Q, played by John de Lancie, as he appears in the opening seconds of the trailer, welcoming Picard “to the very end of the road not taken.”

Watch the full trailer to get a sense of how time has been messed with for the different characters of Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek: Picard season two will arrive on Paramount Plus in 2022. The entire first season of Star Trek: Picard is available on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus is home to all of the new Star Trek series, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy.

The Paramount Plus streaming service (formerly CBS All Access) features movies and TV shows from the Paramount Studios and ViacomCBS libraries, as well as offering new original series and movies that include the expansion of the Yellowstone TV universe, new seasons of Seal Team and Evil, and the Mark Wahlberg movie Infinite.

Paramount Plus prices itself at $9.99 per month for an ad-free version, while the ad-supported version goes for $4.99 per month.