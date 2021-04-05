'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 teases the return of Q in 2022

Paramount+ today released a video teasing the second season of Star Trek: Picard — and there are no two ways about it. Q, it seems, is coming back. (No, not that one. The other one.)

"The true final frontier is time," we hear Picard say. "Time can turn even our most impulsive, our most ill-considered actions, into history. What we do in a crisis often weighs upon us less heavily than what we wish we had done. What could have been."

The camera flies through Picard's study before finally settling on a chess board, with a deck of cards upon it. The Queen of Hearts lays face up.

Cards hold a special place in the Trek universe, and folks undoubtedly will sift through that one for a while. But all you need to do is finish the trailer. The card begins to dissolve, until only the Q remains. And in comes the voice of John de Lancie, who played Q on The Next Generation.

"The trial never ends," we hear him say.

The trailer says to expect Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard in 2022.

Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard is available on Paramount+, along with the rest of the non-Kelvin Trek universe. Paramount+ costs $5.99 a month if you don't mind advertising with your Trek, or $9.99 a month if you want to get rid of ads. (The $5.99-a-month option will be replaced in June by a $4.99 option that doesn't include a live stream of your local CBS affiliate.)

Paramount+, a rebranded and expanded CBS All Access, also is home to scores of other new originals, including the ever-growing Yellowstone universe.

You'll also find live sports on Paramount+, including the NFL and Champions League soccer.

