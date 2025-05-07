How to watch Poker Face season 2: stream the crime comedy series online

After its hit first season, Poker Face season 2 brings back the Rian Johnson-created crime-comedy series. It returns on Thursday, May 8.

Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who can tell when someone is lying. On the run from a casino boss, she constantly finds herself in situations where she needs to use these powers in order to solve crimes.

Season 2 continues Charlie Cale's adventures and a long list of new guest stars has been announced including Awkwafina, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Cynthia Erivo and Melanie Lynskey.

If you're interested in watching the show, here's how to watch Poker Face season 2, and we'll also help you stream the first season too in case you missed it.

How to watch Poker Face season 2 in the US

The streaming home of Poker Face season 2 is set to be the streaming service Peacock. No TV broadcast is expected for the series.

The first three episodes of Poker Face season 2 will hit Peacock on Thursday, May 8. After that new ones will come to the platform weekly.

Peacock is, for those of you who missed it, also where Poker Face season 1 aired. So a subscription will let you watch both seasons.

A subscription to Peacock's cheapest tier is $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually, but that makes you put up with commercials. For $11.99 monthly or $119.99 annually you can stream ad-free. Sometimes Peacock deals make it cheaper for your first few months.

How to watch Poker Face season 2 in the UK

Poker Face season 2 releases on the same day in the UK as elsewhere. That means three episodes land on Thursday, May 8 and new ones drop weekly.

You'll be able to watch the episodes on either Sky TV or Now TV, as it'll join the libraries of both, and will also be shown on Sky Max from 11am each Thursday.

These services also have the first season of Poker Face available to stream.

How to watch Poker Face season 2 in Australia

Fans of Poker Face who live in Australia can watch season 2 on Stan, which is the same streaming service that the first season is currently available to stream on.

As in the US, the first three episodes of Poker Face season 2 will hit Stan on Thursday, May 8. From then onwards, a new episode will hit the platform weekly.

A subscription to Stan starts at $12 per month, and that's for the Basic tier which streams video in SD. Standard, for $17 monthly, lets you watch in HD and on multiple screens.

How to watch Poker Face season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Poker Face, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!