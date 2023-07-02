Poker Face season 2: cast and everything we know about the mystery series

After becoming one of the buzziest new TV shows in the early days of 2023, there's no mystery as to why we are getting a Poker Face season 2. Now we just have to play the waiting game for it.

Rian Johnson created Poker Face, with Natasha Lyonne leading the way, in what is already seeming like a career-defining role. It also became one of the biggest original titles in Peacock's portfolio pretty much immediately. The streamer wasted little time in ordering more, as the series was renewed while season 1 episodes were still airing, with Johnson and Lyonne back in the driver's seat.

With there sure to be a lot of anticipation for Poker Face season 2, here is everything we know. No bulls**t, we promise.

Peacock officially renewed Poker Face for season 2 on February 15, after about half of the first season's episodes had been released on the streaming service. At the time there was no release date for season 2, and things haven't changed since then.

That would certainly seem to indicate the best-case scenario would be for Poker Face season 2 debuting sometime in 2024.

We'll update this page as any new info comes in.

Poker Face season 2 plot

No plot details for Poker Face season 2 have been hinted at either. Though we can take a look at where the show has been to take a guess at where it's going (SPOILERS ahead).

Poker Face season 1 saw Charlie Cale solve the murder of her good friend by her boss, but that actually put her in a dangerous spot, as she was forced to go on the run from his powerful, criminal father, Sterling Frost. With his enforcer Cliff on her tail, Charlie kept a low profile as she moved from town to town. However, at each stop she found herself getting caught up in a murder mystery. Since she has a strong moral compass and an almost supernatural ability to tell if someone is lying, she couldn't help but try to figure these mysteries out.

At the end of season 1, Charlie was picked up by Cliff and brought to Atlantic City to meet with Frost. He doesn't want to punish her, though, he wants her to use her skills to help him out one more time, then she is free to go. However, after a year on the road tracking Charlie down, Cliff has made a deal with Frost's enemies to have him killed and frame Charlie for it. Thankfully, Charlie is able to prove her innocence (with the help of an ally in the FBI, Luca Clark).

But she's not out of the woods yet. She is once again given the chance by mobsters (this time an as yet unseen party named Beatrix Hasp) to work for them. But when Charlie turns them down that means she is forced to go on the run again. This time, though, it's her choice to embark on the nomadic life rather than being in service of bad people.

All that likely means that season 2 is going to continue the Columbo-inspired episodic nature of Poker Face, with some loose overarching plot points, as Charlie goes from place to place and gets embroiled in various mysteries.

Poker Face season 2 cast

Simon Helberg in Poker Face (Image credit: Peacock)

Right now, the only Poker Face season 2 cast member we can be certain is going to be back is Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale. Lyonne is an Emmy-nominated actress who, aside from Poker Face, is known for her roles in Russian Doll, Orange Is the New Black, But I'm a Cheerleader and American Pie.

There are some characters that seem like strong bets to return for season 2, including Simon Helberg as FBI agent Luca Clark, though nothing is confirmed at this time.

Otherwise, it's probably pretty safe to guess that the rest of the cast is going to be made up of some big names, just like in season 1. Among the recognizable actors and actresses that appeared in season 1 were Benjamin Pratt, Adrien Brody, Ron Perlman Jr., Cherry Jones, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Nick Nolte, Chloë Sevigny, Tim Blake Nelson and more.

Poker Face season 2 trailer

We're a ways away from expecting a Poker Face season 2 trailer, but when one is available we'll add it here.

How to watch Poker Face

Poker Face is a Peacock original, and as such, is only available to watch on the Peacock streaming service in the US. UK audiences can watch Poker Face season 1 on Sky Go, which requires a subscription to Sky TV, or Now TV.