How to watch NFL games on Paramount Plus

The ability to stream live sports is a big question mark when it comes to streaming services. Some have 'em, and some don't. And if you're new to Paramount+, it's a fair question to ask. The answer? Yes, you can watch live sports on Paramount+. But let's narrow things down a little bit. Yes, you can watch live NFL games on Paramount+.

Just not a lot of them.

That's because of the way that the NFL sets things up, spreading the love amongst its media partners like CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN — as well as with its own NFL Network, plus Amazon Prime Video. No one company has a monopoly on NFL broadcasts.

All that said, here's everything you need to know about watching the NFL on Paramount+.

How to watch the NFL on Paramount Plus with a subscription

The key to watching NFL games on Paramount+ is CBS. That's where you'll find regional AFC games, and who you get to watch depends on what part of the country in which you live.

Paramount+ comes in to play because along with all the on-demand series and movies you'll get access to your local CBS affiliate. So come Sundays when the NFL is in season, you'll be able to stream your regional NFL game. (Blackout rules may still be in effect, though. Some things never change.)

To watch the NFL on Paramount+, all you need to do is sign in and head to the Live TV section.

Along with the usual Paramount+ price — $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year with ads, or $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year without ads — you'll get access to all sorts of great on-demand series and movies. That includes the entire Star Trek library, from the Original Series to the new exclusives like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. It also includes shows from the MTV world, and the Smithsonian channel.

How to watch the NFL without a Paramount Plus subscription

There's another advantage to watching Paramount+ for live sports — you don't actually need a Paramount+ subscription to watch NFL games.

If you have a working subscription for a cable or live streaming TV service, you can use that to log in to Paramount+ instead of having a full Paramount+ subscription. That'll only get you access to your local CBS affiliate. But if all you need that for is to stream NFL games, then you're covered.

You won't get all that great on-demand content, but it's another great option to have.

Watch the NFL on Paramount Plus outside of the United States

One other little nugget worth mentioning is this: If you've found yourself outside of your usual Paramount+/CBS viewing area but still want to get your NFL on, you can potentially use a VPN to make things right.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. (Say, the United States.) And from there you can use your Paramount+ login (or cable or streaming login) to get to the live CBS section of things — and that's a great way to be able to watch your NFL games on Paramount+.

The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.