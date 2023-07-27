NFL Sunday Ticket deals: all the best offers

The not-so-secret weapon for NFL fans for years has been NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows them to watch every game outside of the local game available with NFL on CBS and NFL on Fox each week. But NFL Sunday Ticket can get expensive. That's why many fans may be interested in a slate of NFL Sunday Ticket deals that are being offered for the 2023 NFL season.

The 2023 NFL season marks the first time that NFL Sunday Ticket is being offered by YouTube (it was previously available through DirecTV). As part of this transition, YouTube has announced a number of new deals and partnerships that will offer discounts for NFL fans (even free in some cases) off YouTube's $449 per year starting price, as well as ways to bundle the service with other viewing options.

Here is all the info we have available on NFL Sunday Ticket deals for the 2023 NFL season.

NFL Sunday Ticket for free from Verizon

Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (Image credit: Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

It's hard to beat getting NFL Sunday Ticket for free, and that's what Verizon is offering new and some existing customers for the 2023 NFL season.

If you sign up as a new mobile customer or a new home internet customer, then you are going to be eligible to get NFL Sunday Ticket at no additional cost for this season. However, there is some fine print to know about.

In the case of being a new mobile customer, the deal requires a phone purchase with a new smartphone line on an eligible Verizon Unlimited Plus plan.

For new home internet customers, the offer is valid with the activation of a 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus plan, or installation of a Fios 1 Gig/Fios 2 Gig plan.

Existing Verizon mobile customers can also get NFL Sunday Ticket for free if they upgrade to Unlimited Plus or add a line to their Unlimited Plus plan.

Redeeming any of these deals must be done within 60 days of purchase or by December 13, 2023, whichever comes first.

The NFL Sunday Ticket package that Verizon is offering for free is the $449 NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube plan, which gives you every out-of-market game on YouTube that you can stream on your TV and supported devices (though to be clear, this does not cover YouTube TV, which requires a separate YouTube TV subscription). This deal cannot be applied if you already have an NFL Sunday Ticket account.

The free offer from Verizon only covers the 2023-2024 NFL season. Once the season is over, your NFL Sunday Ticket will automatically renew, so if you don't want to pay for it you will need to cancel before the next season.

NFL Sunday Ticket preseason savings

Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson (Image credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NFL Sunday Ticket is directly offering a $50 savings on its $449 standard plan and its $489 plan that includes NFL RedZone from now until September 19. Meaning that you can get the standard NFL Sunday Ticket package on YouTube for $399 for the full season or NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone for $439 for the entire season.

The standard NFL Sunday Ticket package through YouTube gets you every out-of-market NFL game each Sunday, allows you to watch on your TV and other supported devices and gives you unlimited simultaneous streams in your home, per YouTube.

For the extra $40, you get all that plus NFL RedZone, which shows you every NFL touchdown as soon as possible.

Note, that these deals only allow you to watch NFL Sunday Ticket content through YouTube, you are not getting a YouTube TV subscription as part of the deals.

YouTube TV & NFL Sunday Ticket bundle

Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (Image credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

You can get NFL Sunday Ticket at an even bigger discount if you opt to pair it with a deal for YouTube TV, giving you the ability to watch both locally available NFL games and Sunday Ticket's out-of-market NFL games all in one place.

There are two options, pairing YouTube TV with the standard NFL Sunday Ticket plan and then another plan that adds NFL RedZone on top of both of those.

The standard NFL Sunday Ticket/YouTube TV deal normally costs $349 for the full season, but from now until September 19 there's a $50 discount that makes it $299 for the entire season. This will give subscribers every out-of-market game, the ability to watch on their TV and other supported devices, unlimited simultaneous streams in their home and YouTube TV's full lineup of more than 100 channels, including local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC stations.

If you want to add NFL RedZone to that, allowing you to see every touchdown from every game as soon as it happens, the price rises to $389 for a full season, but until September 19 that is now $339.

Key to note, these prices do not include the $72.99 per month charge for YouTube TV, they are just for NFL Sunday Ticket. The monthly YouTube TV fee would be a separate charge.

NFL Sunday Ticket & Max bundle

San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel and Seattle Seahawks' Darrell Taylor (Image credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Variety reports that NFL Sunday Ticket and the Max streaming service are partnering to offer a bundle for the 2023-2024 NFL season. This would give subscribers access to NFL games and HBO and Max original series like Game of Thrones, Winning Time season 2, Warrior season 3 and more.

When additional information about the NFL Sunday Ticket and Max bundle becomes available we'll add it here.

Is there an NFL Sunday Ticket student discount?

Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (Image credit: Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

When DirecTV ran NFL Sunday Ticket, a student discount was available for those attending eligible universities. Is YouTube going to be offering a similar NFL Sunday Ticket student price?

At this time, we don't know. There has been no announcement about any potential student discount for NFL Sunday Ticket this season.