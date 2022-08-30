Fall Sundays are for football and the NFL on Fox is one of the homes for catching much of the action every week.

The NFL on Fox covers about half of the weekly slate of games that play on Sunday afternoon and early evening (primarily NFC matchups), while the NFL on CBS covers the rest of that slate (mostly AFC games).

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the NFL on Fox each and every Sunday. Plus, we have info on how to watch the weekly primetime games:

How to watch the NFL on Fox

Fox, as one of the four major US TV networks, is carried by all pay-TV cable providers, so if you have a cable subscription then you have access to your local Fox station and the NFL on Fox. Another option is a TV antenna, which can receive all local station signals, including Fox.

Live TV streaming services have become a popular alternative to traditional cable, but consumers can still get access to their local Fox stations through many of these services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Fox does not have its own streaming service, but if you are a subscriber to a traditional or live TV streaming service that carries the network, you can use that login to get the game on the Fox Sports app.

UK NFL fans that are interested in how they can watch the weekly NFL games that air on Fox should know that free-to-air broadcaster ITV is taking over NFL broadcasts in the UK (from the BBC).



There are some additional paid-for options to watch NFL games in the UK, including Sky TV and the NFL Game Pass subscription service.

NFL on Fox schedule: week 1

Check out the full schedule of NFL on Fox week 1 games for the 2022 NFL season. What games are available depends on where you live. We’ll share a regional broadcast map for week 1 when it becomes available.

2022 NFL week 1 NFL on Fox schedule

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT