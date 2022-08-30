The 2022 NFL season is upon us, which means that watching the NFL on CBS is appointment viewing for football fans across the country every Sunday from now until the new year.

CBS is one of two US networks that carry all of the Sunday afternoon/evening NFL games each and every week — the NFL on Fox being the other. CBS primarily handles games involving AFC teams while Fox gets the NFC matchups, though there are a few crossovers and exceptions across the schedule.

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the NFL on CBS to get your football fix this season. You can also read about how to watch the weekly NFL primetime games.

How to watch the NFL on CBS

CBS is one of the four major US TV networks and as such it is required to be carried on all traditional pay-TV cable subscription packages, meaning if you still pay for cable TV, then you automatically have access to your local CBS station. Local CBS stations can also be received for free by those who use a TV antenna.

If you’ve cut the cord on traditional pay-TV services and have opted for a live TV streaming service, most of them include CBS as part of their standard channel lineup, like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

There is also a pure streaming option for watching NFL on CBS games — Paramount Plus. US subscribers can watch the NFL on Paramount Plus. The ad-free version of the streaming service allows for live streaming of local CBS stations, as does the ad-supported, but only for sporting events like NFL games on CBS.

If UK football fans are wondering where they can watch NFL games — since they don’t have CBS or the other US networks — they do have a couple of options. NFL games are shown in the UK on ITV, Sky TV and the NFL Game Pass subscription service.

NFL on CBS schedule: week 1

Here is the full schedule of games that are part of the NFL on CBS lineup for week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. What game you get depends on where you live. We’ll share a regional broadcast map when it becomes available.

2022 NFL week 1 NFL on CBS schedule

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT