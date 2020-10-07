What's the difference between NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket Max?

NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Sunday Ticket Max? That’s the last choice that faces big NFL football fans who are ready to go all in on the service to see all the games. To make this tough call, you’ll need all the information about the differences and the costs. You’ll be ready to pick a plan in no time.

Both plans get you the main NFL Sunday Ticket experience, with live out-of-market NFL games on Sunday afternoons through the entire regular season. Instead of being limited to the games on your local CBS or Fox stations, you can pick any out-of-market game on the schedule.

The differences between NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket Max

As we talk about the differences between these two plans, we should start with the prices. NFL Sunday Ticket costs $294 for the NFL season while NFL Sunday Ticket Max is $396 for the season. That means there is about a $100 difference between the two plans.

So what does the extra money get you in NFL Sunday Ticket Max? The more expensive plan includes two extra exclusive channels — Red Zone Channel and DirecTV Fantasy Zone.

Red Zone Channel is a popular whip-around service that gives you live looks at every game every Sunday afternoon. This channel is very much like the popular NFL RedZone channel, but they aren’t exactly the same. This Red Zone Channel is hosted by Andrew Siciliano, and their team of experts monitor all the games and get you to the best moments. The whole thing is commercial free and perfect for a marathon Sunday of touchdowns.

The DirecTV Fantasy Zone channel is a live fantasy football special that runs during every game every Sunday afternoon. Where the Red Zone Channel focuses on the closest games and best teams, the Fantasy Zone channel is focused on individual players and performances. This becomes a fantasy focused highlights show with analysis, on screen statistics and injury news mixed in with live coverage. If you’re a fantasy freak, this channel could become a must have feature for every NFL Sunday.

Remember that if you are a college student, or you live with one who is learning online this semester, you can save big bucks on all these football games with the NFL Sunday Ticket Student Price. Eligible college students can score NFL Sunday Ticket Max for under $100 for the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket Max are both available to stream on all of the popular streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation as well and Android, iPhone and iPad.