Finally, after almost 20 years one of my favorite shows is coming back — and it's a must-see movie event

In a summer full of franchise sequels that I’d love to see, including Superman, M3GAN 2.0, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Happy Gilmore 2, it may come as a surprise to some that the one I’m anticipating the most was actually just added to the 2025 new movie slate.

As shown in the following video announcement, Patrik-Ian Polk’s groundbreaking series Noah’s Arc is back with the full-length movie, Noah's Arc: The Movie, debuting on June 20 on Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Noah's Arc: The Movie | Streaming June 20 | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

Although Polk brought together the original cast of Noah’s Arc in 2020 for the YouTube short Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles, the franchise hasn’t released a big studio production since the 2008 movie, Noah's Arc: Jumping the Broom. So if you’re counting, it’s been almost 20 years.

Noah’s Arc will always have a special place in my heart. Sure, some of the aspects of the series can be a bit over-the-top, and there are times I’ve found the Noah (Darryl Stephens) and Wade (Jensen Atwood) dynamic frustrating, but I’ve been both educated and entertained by the franchise.

Not to get too personal, but when I ventured into Polk’s fictional world, I was a young Black guy in his twenties, confused about who I was and wanted to be. Noah’s Arc helped with my journey of self-acceptance, and it exposed me to a culture that I was too afraid to step into during the course of the TV series. It was impactful to see a cast living in their truth that I could relate to on some levels, even if it’s a scripted comedy.

Now, I did say I was also entertained, so Noah’s Arc never felt like I was watching the informative CSPAN. For example, as much as Noah and Wade may have frustrated me, I was completely enamored with their love story. In the moments where they were happy, it was a pleasure to watch, and in the moments where they were caught in a period of toxicity, it became a hair-pulling viewing experience.

But at the end of the day, fictional pairings like this duo are the ones that hold my attention. They had me on the edge of my seat, rooting for them, or begging for a final split. For comparison's sake, the Noah/Wade saga is comparable to the Keisha/Justin rollercoaster on the new Netflix hit Forever, and I just dubbed that series the best new series of 2025.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Darryl Stephens and Jensen Atwood in Noah's Arc: The Movie (Image credit: Paramount)

I also rather enjoyed the zingers from Alex (Rodney Chester). Sometimes they came out of left field and caught me off guard, but they often made me laugh. I’m hoping for more of them in Noah's Arc: The Movie, and I’d like to think they’ll be even spicier now that the franchise isn’t constrained by Logo TV.

In terms of Noah’s Arc: The Movie, check out the official synopsis right here:

"Fans and new audiences will reunite with the beloved chosen family following the events of 2020’s Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles special. In this next installment, Noah and Wade are expecting twins and must shift gears when each is offered their dream job, forcing one of them to assume the traditional stay-at-home parental role… only which one? What gift can life give the man who has everything? The answer is drama, and tons of it… along with shocking plot-twists, laugh-out-loud comedy and thrilling displays of dizzying, intoxicating and heart-lifting romance."

Again, Noah’s Arc: The Movie debuts on June 20 on Paramount Plus with Showtime. For those interested in watching, you’ll want a subscription to the streaming service.